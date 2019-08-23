WENATCHEE — Restoring $1.5 million in previously voter-approved levy funds to Wenatchee School District’s budget would put the tax rate for property owners at close to what it was before the Legislature’s 2017 McCleary fix.
Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter made that calculation Wednesday for those attending the school board’s informational session about a proposed 30-cent levy rate increase.
“Assessed values are going up substantially because of the market in this area. In one week, I’ve added $240 million to the tax rolls. As the value goes up, the rate goes down to collect the same amount,” she said.
She estimates Wenatchee’s property valuation overall will increase 8% this year thanks, in part, to new construction.
The effect, for the school district, is the proposed 30-cent hike in the levy tax rate next year would actually be closer to 23 cents. It would bring the local levy rate to $1.73. When combined with the $1.10 from the new state school tax, it is still less than the full $2.93 rate voters were anticipating when they cast their ballots in 2017.
The Legislature capped the local levy rate at $1.50 in 2018 as part of a levy swap that also introduced a new state tax of $1.10 for every $1,000 of assessed value. The funding formula changes were designed to meet state requirements to fully fund basic education.
The move, combined with increased staffing and benefits costs and tweaks at the state level, left some school districts across the state, including Wenatchee, scrambling to balance budgets.
Rather than collecting about $13 million a year in local levy funds, Wenatchee School District was allowed to collect only about $7.3 million with the $1.50 cap.
To ease the pain, the Legislature this spring increased the local levy cap to $2.50, giving school districts with already voter-approved levies the ability to restore some of the lost revenue.
By then, the Wenatchee School District had embarked on a path to cut $4.5 million from its budget for the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Paul Gordon, who started on the job July 1, said those cuts still left a $1.6 million budget gap for this school year. He introduced a proposal Aug. 13 that the district use some of the restored levy capacity to further narrow the deficit for the next two years.
“We are proposing $1.5 million to stabilize us,” he said. “Even with the levy increase, we will still have to make cuts. I believe the levy request is fiscally responsible and will allow us to continue moving the Wenatchee School District in the right direction for our students. That’s what we’re here to do.”
Gordon said the district doesn’t take the proposed increase lightly.
“We know this is a cost each one of us bears, to continue moving our school district forward,” he said. “With the new changes in the laws, whatever was occuring in the past is in the past. There are no comparisons to past budgets. This is brand new.”
The board is set to decide on the levy and budget proposal at Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget information is available at wwrld.us/2L2Nayx.