WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School senior Elizabeth Tchitchkan has been named a National Merit Scholarship program semifinalist.
She is the daughter of Dmitri Tchitchkan and Julia Moukharskaya.
She is the only student in North Central Washington to earn the honor, and one of only 20 seniors in Eastern Washington recognized. The 16,000 semi-finalists across the nation, had the highest scores on the 2018 PSAT taken by 1.5 million juniors this past year. About 90 percent of those students will be named finalists in February. To qualify, each student and their high school must submit an application that includes academic transcripts, an essay and a letter of recommendation.
About half the finalists are awarded Merit Scholarships worth about $31 million in total.