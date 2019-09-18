WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School senior Elizabeth Tchitchkan has been named a National Merit Scholarship program semifinalist.
Her parents are Dmitri Tchitchkan and Julia Moukharskaya.
She is among 16,000 students across the nation to achieve semi-finalist status. The students had the highest scores on the 2018 PSAT taken by 1.5 million juniors this past year. About 90 percent of those students will be named finalists in February. To qualify, each student and their high school must submit an application that includes academic transcripts, an essay and a letter of recommendation. About half the finalists are awarded Merit Scholarships worth about $31 million in total.