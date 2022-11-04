WENATCHEE — For the Wenatchee High School Panthers football team, once the playbooks close, the textbooks open.
The Panthers recently received the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association’s academic state championship for 4A football. The statewide award recognizes the team with the highest GPA for the sport and level.
“We want to do the best we can on the field and in the classroom,” said head coach Scott Devereaux.
The award is based on spring semester, when the team has an average grade point average of 3.597, which translates to about an A- average for every player on Wenatchee’s junior varsity and varsity squads.
Gonzaga Prep took home the recognition last year with a 3.391 GPA and in 2019 Woodinville High School won the award with a collective 3.37 GPA.
Okanogan High School took home two awards at the 2B level. The school’s boy’s cross country team finished with a 3.852 GPA and the girl’s soccer team finished with a 3.847 GPA.
In Wenatchee, coaches conduct grade checks on players to see who may need some extra help in the classroom, and both Devereaux and the players credited the school’s teachers for being flexible with student-athletes.
Players are also excused from practice to make up tests, attend tutoring sessions or to complete other needed classwork.
"The award is based on last year's second-semester grades so it just shows how quickly our students re-engaged with school," Principal Eric Anderson wrote in an email. "Our varsity football players did a great job of re-committing themselves to the learning and their grades reflect that extra effort. We are proud of their accomplishment!"
The 3.597 GPA is also a bump up from last season when the Panthers finished with around a 3.2 GPA, Devereaux said.
"I was pretty happy with that," Devereaux said, crediting the veteran on the team for their leadership. "They're pretty good students.
The WIAA's rules allow for a student to be eligible if they have an F in one course in a semester, though Wenatchee takes it a step further and does not allow a player to play if they are failing a course.
When team captains apply, one of the first questions asked is about their GPA, which is heavily factored into the selection. Devereaux credited those team leaders with helping stress the importance of keeping up on classwork.
“The kids see our captains, our leaders, lead by example,” he said.
Several of the team’s leaders say it ultimately comes down to managing your time wisely.
"We try as hard as we can to make sure all of our kids can play," said Rivers Cook, a senior defensive lineman and tight end.
Players will receive uniform patches and medallions to commemorate the accomplishment, and the team will receive a plaque, according to the WIAA announcement.
"Any free time I have outside of sports, I just focus on school work," said Evan Berdan, a senior lineman. "I think a big part of it is just having your priorities straight."
While the 2022 season is coming to a close, Devereaux said he hopes the Panthers award for academic achievement is only the beginning.
“It’s kind of a big deal for the school,” he said. “I’m hoping it kind of sets a standard for the team going forward.”
