Wenatchee High School football

The members of the junior varsity and varsity Wenatchee High School football teams. Team members have an average GPA of 3.597, the best for a 4A program in the state.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee School District

WENATCHEE — For the Wenatchee High School Panthers football team, once the playbooks close, the textbooks open.

The Panthers recently received the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association’s academic state championship for 4A football. The statewide award recognizes the team with the highest GPA for the sport and level.



