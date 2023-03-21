NCW — A series of five regional events hosted by the Apple STEM Network and the North Central Educational Service District for local 8th graders is designed to increase interest in technology fields among female and non binary students.
“The Tech and Tiaras event is really coming from the need to increase the number of young women in our technology classes, and eventually in our technology workforce,” said Sue Kane, director of STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships.
For the first time this year, all comprehensive high schools in the state must offer an elective computer science course. Last year, of the nearly 800 students enrolled in these courses in the region, only 26% identified as female.
“When you look at the enrollments, the enrollments are still lower than we’d like to see,” Kane said. “Students, overall, are not as engaged as we’d like them to be.”
Post-high school, Hispanic women make up only 2.7% of the technology workforce, despite accounting for roughly 26% of the population in the region.
About 43% of family wage jobs in North Central Washington will require both a credential and STEM literacy. In the area, 78% of the family wage jobs require a some type of post high school credential, according to an Apple STEM Network report.
To combat this and meet the growing demand, the Apple STEM Network and the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) will hold five “Tech & Tiaras” seminars over the next month to spark an interest in the field.
“We really thought about ways that we could create some opportunities to engage students in fun activities that are exploratory in nature, but also kind of give them an idea of all of the ways that you could apply technology, computer types of skills,” Kane said.
The five events will be hosted in Moses Lake, Omak, Wenatchee, Manson and Quincy, and include mentor opportunities with technology professionals. Students will also complete a coding activity and meet their potential future technology or computer teacher, among other stations.
“In each one of these activities, there’s an invitation for the girls that are participating to kind of think about what a future career pathway might look like for them,” Kane said. “And hopefully is starts by taking advantage of some of these course that are being offered at the high school level.”
