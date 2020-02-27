WENATCHEE — More than 600 middle school girls from across the region will try their hand at computer programming, circuit building and robotics next month at “Tech and Tiaras,” a new event designed to encourage careers in technology and computer science.
“We see considerably more girls in the middle school computer science and robotics courses and activities, but we lose many of these young women in the transition to high school courses,” said Sue Kane, co-director of the Apple STEM Network, which is organizing the events.
Efforts to boost student interest in technology overall has been successful.
Last fall, the number of high school students enrolled in programming courses in North Central Washington had more than doubled from the year before, giving computer science education advocates cause for celebration, but more work remains, Kane said. Enrollment figures show an underrepresented number of girls and students of color in these classrooms.
The impact of low enrollment at the high school level can also be seen at the college level. Last year, 24% of the computer science degrees awarded by Central Washington University were awarded to students of color, and just 10% percent of these degrees were awarded to women.
The new program is an effort to help girls in grades 6, 7 and 8 stay interested as they transition to high school.
The effort, sponsored by Microsoft Philanthropies and CSforAll, is getting help from GWATA, the North Central Educational Service District, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, North Central Regional Library and more. The effort also includes a group of women volunteers who work for companies like Microsoft, Nick McLean Real Estate, BlackBox, Grant County PUD.
Five events are planned from March 23-31, with more than 20 adult volunteers throughout the region participating in each event.
Locally, events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 23 at Manson High School and from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 25 at Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center in Wenatchee.
Students from Manson and Brewster will attend the Manson event and students from Bridgeport, Eastmont, Wenatchee and Quincy have signed up for the Wenatchee event.
The other three events are in Moses Lake and Yakima.
For information about Tech & Tiara events, visit applestemnetwork.org.