Students in an electric and power transmission installation training program go through their training at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles, May 30. 

LOS ANGELES — Elijah Calderon, after a yearlong training program at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, is poised to earn about $105,000 annually as a power lineman. Once he becomes a journeyman in three to four years, he stands to make about $165,000 — and potentially much more with overtime.

Eli Calderon, who graduated in December 2022 from the electric and power transmission installation training program, prepares for a job practicing at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles, May 30. 

He had to let go of his high school dream of attending a four-year university because of family finances. But his chosen field in the community college system will propel him to the top 5% of wage earners among recent California college graduates — outearning many who attended the most prestigious universities in the state and the nation.

Students in the electric and power transmission installation training program go through stretches before pole climbing training at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles, May 30. 


