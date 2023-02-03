River Academy annexation

This map shows The River Academy's 5-acre property within the red lines that was annexed by the city, at South Miller Street, between Crawford Avenue and Gehr Street.

 Provided map/City of Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — The River Academy, a private Christian school that teaches pre-kindergarten through 12th grade classes, is designing a new school.

Enrollment at the 650 Crawford Ave. school will outgrow the facility in four years, wrote Andie Johnson, the academy's director of development, in an email. 



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

