WENATCHEE — The River Academy, a private Christian school that teaches pre-kindergarten through 12th grade classes, is designing a new school.
Enrollment at the 650 Crawford Ave. school will outgrow the facility in four years, wrote Andie Johnson, the academy's director of development, in an email.
The academy owns 10 acres of property on the east side of South Miller Street, between Crawford Avenue and Gehr Street.
Half of the property is in the city limits of Wenatchee, and the other half lies in Chelan County, Johnson said.
Johnson said the whole property needed to be in one jurisdiction before design work could begin. So, The River Academy petitioned for annexation to the city for the Chelan County property in July 2022, according to public records.
In January, the city council voted to annex the remaining half of the property, effective March 19.
The new school likely will be built in phases and hopefully allow for 500 students, Johnson said. However, no designs were started. The River Academy currently enrolls 300 students, according to its website.
Johnson said the first phase of the new school will take the middle and high school students, while the grade-schoolers remain at the old facility for a short time. The academy will operate both the old and new facilities, then transition into the new school when it's completed.
Johnson said construction for the new school has no start or finish dates yet, as it's dependent on fundraising.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone