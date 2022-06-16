WENATCHEE — A few years ago, Stacey Menley decided she wanted more for herself and her service dog, a 154-pound Great Dane named Zoey.
Both were attending medical appointments, and the walk up the stairs to Menley's apartment was becoming more and more challenging for Zoey, with Menley unable to help.
"I had promised her I'd get a yard, change things, change my life," she said. "So the goal was: go to school, get my focus off my treatment, get her a yard and a house and just change my circumstances."
This Friday, Menley will take another step toward achieving that goal, graduating from Wenatchee Valley College with an Associate of Technical Science in Business Computer Technology, something she describes as "surreal."
College for any first-generation student can be a daunting experience. But for Menley, breast cancer, the death of Zoey and a lack of family in the region did not stop her from continuing to work toward that promise.
On her first day of school, Menley still doubted whether the goal was obtainable. As a first-generation student, she had little knowledge of college terminology.
"I'm 44 years old. I'm thinking 'what am I thinking? Can I do this?'" she said. "And what got me through was I kept thinking, 'all that I just went through with my medical situation, I can get through anything. Like, I've already been through the worst. This is my time.' I went for it, and here I am."
Her first year of college included attending medical appointments for her breast cancer recovery, which Menley said helped her learn time management. She also credits the school with helping her refocus her energy.
"It got me focused on the future instead of being in this sad 'what if' stage," she said. "I was really able to just focus on something else and dive into it."
At WVC, she joined student support and service groups and honor societies including Mesa, TRiO, Phi Theta Kappa and the WVC Student Senate. Menley became immersed in college life, something she recommends people going back to school do as well.
"It was me just trying to grow and make better for myself," she said. "They became my support system."
She credits those groups, adviser and professor Sompheng Batch, TRIO Director Sandra Villarreal, Senate Coordinator Erin Tofte, professional work relations instructor Stacy Luckensmeyer, and her students and fellow senate members for helping her graduate.
Menley will attend Central Washington University's Information Technology and Management program in the fall, majoring in cyber security. Menley said she hopes to be an entrepreneur and "protect people's systems from threats and malware on my own."
Menley said her current Business Computer Technology program involves integrating different software programs and a bit of coding.
"I really love getting the bad guys, so I think hunting them would be fun," she said. "Digital forensics really excites me."