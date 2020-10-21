August
Staff came back to school along with preschool to second-grade special ed students and at-risk kids who may not have internet available at home.
September
A community-wide test for coronavirus was conducted in the Cashmere-Monitor area. There were 438 people tested with just three positives. Superintendent Glenn Johnson said the less than 1% positive cases from the community testing led Dr. Malcolm Butler at the Chelan-Douglas Health District to give the school district permission to bring back preschool through second grade students.
Oct. 12
First day back to school for preschool through second grade. Students are attending school on a hybrid schedule morning and afternoon.
Nov. 2
Plans are for third through sixth grade students to return to the classroom.