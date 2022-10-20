Bronze shoe trophy in 2018

With the rain falling over their celebration, Cashmere's football team reaches up to the Bronze Shoe trophy after beating Chelan 30-7 in 2018 at home.

CASHMERE — A unique trophy shared by the Chelan and Cashmere school football teams will once again be up for grabs this Friday in the 69th annual Battle for the Bronze Shoe.

The bronze shoe currently sits in the trophy case at Cashmere High School. It's spent most of its time there. Since the shoe first became bronzed and burnished in 1953, the Bulldogs have a record of 55 wins, 12 losses and, as any shoe should have, one tie.

Bill Lippincott

Bill Lippincott in 1963
Cashmere senior football players Brent Morrison, left, and Monte Perry pose with the Bronze Shoe trophy in November 1967. 
The Bronze Shoe trophy, seen here in 1967, goes to the winner of the annual football game between Cashmere and Chelan highs.


