CASHMERE — A unique trophy shared by the Chelan and Cashmere school football teams will once again be up for grabs this Friday in the 69th annual Battle for the Bronze Shoe.
The bronze shoe currently sits in the trophy case at Cashmere High School. It's spent most of its time there. Since the shoe first became bronzed and burnished in 1953, the Bulldogs have a record of 55 wins, 12 losses and, as any shoe should have, one tie.
Shoes are meant to travel
Back when it was mere leather, twine and plastic, the fabled football footwear helped carry its original owner, William B. "Bill" Lippincott, to greatness on the gridiron. Lippincott, after serving four years in the Navy during WWII, was an outstanding multi-sport athlete who played offense and defense for Washington State University football. His 13 career interceptions are tied for fifth most all-time at the school, two more than pro-bowler and longtime Seattle Seahawk Marcus Trufant; his single-season mark of seven set his senior season in 1945 is tied for third best, one more than Deone Bucannon, current free agent and first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.
A shoe-in for the NFL
Lippincott was twice drafted by the Los Angeles Rams about 20 years before the first Super Bowl, and twice he turned them down. Instead, after graduating in 1949, he chose a coaching job in Cashmere. His teams the first two years were undefeated, earning him co-coach of the year awards.
In 1953, Lippincott married his wife, Joyce. Together they were starting a family in Chelan and so, ever a defensive back, took his coaching job in Cashmere and ran it all the way back to Chelan High School.
Legacy of friendship
Lippincott left his mark on both schools, blazing trails for other young men to follow. How or why his nearly 10-year-old shoe was still kicking around the locker room in Cashmere after he transferred remains a mystery.
What is known is that the people at Cashmere High School wanted to honor the man and his contributions to their small town, and so in 1953 Lippincott's esteemed hightop was cleaned, bronzed, varnished and set on a base to become the Bronze Shoe Award, a symbol for both schools to look to for honor, respect and good sportsmanship.
Cashmere would take the trophy home the first year, but Lippincott's Goats soon proved their worth: the Goats snatched the shoe for the next four years, three of them with shutouts. Shoes are meant to travel, though, and this past Friday, the shoe once again was set to make the trip to Cashmere Football Field to help the winners celebrate and start the next chapter in its journey.
