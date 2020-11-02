WENATCHEE — The school bus arrived at Lewis & Clark Elementary School for the morning session Monday carrying just five students. The students entered the building one at a time, 6 feet apart, with a temperature check and handwashing.
School buses were back in action around the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts Monday as elementary students returned to in-person school, at least on a part-time schedule.
Eastmont is bringing back preschool to fourth-grade students while Wenatchee is bringing back preschool to second-grade students.
Ariel Vasquez was with her son Christian Copeland, 6, waiting on Maiden Lane for his bus. Christian, who attended kindergarten at Eastmont, was ready to start first grade at Lewis & Clark. He was clutching a medical questionnaire his mom filled out saying he was healthy.
Both school districts have a hybrid morning-afternoon schedule for returning students: some students attend school in person in the morning while another group does school online from home in the afternoon, and vice versa the next day.
Eastmont started transporting a small number of students on Sept. 14. As Eastmont moved through the various phases of in-school education, Transportation Director Troy Lucas said they have brought back more students along with more routes and more drivers.
They have had to change or build new bus routes every two to four weeks.
“This has taken a tremendous amount of time for office staff and seems to be a never-ending project,” Lucas said via email. “Once we finish one set of routes and put it in motion we start planning the next phase of routes. And good route planning today is tied to future route planning for upcoming phases.”
Wenatchee School District Transportation Director Jennifer Lagadinos said one of the challenges was trying to route the students as efficiently as possible. She said they looked up each school’s boundaries and divided up the students geographically based on district routes so they could operate just once per day.
Lagadinos said the school district also determined what kind of bell schedule (times during the day the bell rings) would work. She said they worked through all those issues as the district pondered bringing students back.
The school district went through different scenarios multiple times before landing on the morning-afternoon schedule, she said.
If the bus routes were organized normally for a morning-afternoon, Wenatchee’s Lagadinos said they would have to run every route twice or four times a day.
“We would have to pick up the morning, take home the morning class, then run the same route again to pick up kids in the PM class, then run the route to take them home,” she said. “We wouldn’t know where the kids were living and which session they were in. By trying to organize geographically by how we brought them back, we would just bring back students and routes doing it just once a day.”
When there is a big change on bus routes, Lagadinos said they put the routes out for preview, so the bus drivers can come look at them and get an idea about what is happening.
There are new route sheets and a new routing program that has been implemented as of this past summer, she said.
“For the drivers, everything is new — new bell schedule. We’re just bringing back preschool through second grade. They have different route sheets they are not used to using,” Lagadinos said. “It’s a lot of communicating and talking. It’s a lot of changes.”
Lucas said the struggle is real for the Eastmont school bus drivers. As soon as they get comfortable in a route, it is changed again in one form or another whether it be route directions, bus number or students.
The hybrid schedule has its own set of challenges, Lucas said.
“Generally, these are seen during the midday run where we only have a certain amount of time between bell schedules. If any certain route must go out to our district boundaries, we would pick up and drop off students along the same route instead of making two separate ‘in-out’ runs. It just adds one more level of difficulty for the driver as they maneuver throughout our area,” Lucas said.
As for health and safety concerns transporting students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagadinos said they are following the guidance provided by the state Department of Health and the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Parents are asked to have students wash their hands before coming to the bus stop. If possible, parents are encouraged to transport their students themselves.
“The students sit on the bus, as much as possible, separated every other seat. Keep windows open for airflow. Students are wearing masks. The drivers are wearing masks. The buses are sanitized between groups of kids,” she said.