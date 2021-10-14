Trey Ising is running for reelection to School Board Member Director District 5 in the Cascade School District. His opponent in the upcoming general election is Marty Young.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
None, curriculum gets reviewed on a regular basis we use committees to review and select new curriculum, the school board then approves it. Our processes are in place and followed. There hasn’t been Any significant changes in the last two years.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
We have kids in the classroom and that is our focus right now, we need to do all we can to keep them there and keep them safe. We have a great team at Cascade every person in every department is doing a great job, it is not easy for anybody, nothing is ideal, but together we can provide for our students.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
In today’s world, I believe that the continuing effects of unfunded mandates will always be an issue School Districts will face. These can be voted on, by the citizens and state legislators every year, they can have a big impact on how districts operate.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.