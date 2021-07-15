Trey Ising is candidate for Cascade School Board Director District No. 5. His opponents in the Aug. 3 primary election are Marty Young and Alicia Warman, although Warman has verbally withdrawn from the race.
Why are you running for reelection to the school board?
I feel that I have been able to serve the district well for the last four years. I have also learned a lot and my experience is very valuable moving forward.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
I think “key issues” can be different for many people. I ran into ally because it was an opportunity to serve the communities I grew up and am raising my children in, I still feel very much the same. I did not run with a purpose other than to serve.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Where to start? It has taught us to have foresight to plan for events, to be more adaptive to changes in the traditional education models, and we have discovered new educational avenues that can be helpful moving forward. The COVID pandemic has been difficult for all of us. If we learn one thing, it is that we can do difficult things especially if we do them together, and If we can’t learn from experience then We aren’t doing a good job.