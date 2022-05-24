PASCO — A Pasco School Board member is facing a big fine for failing to file three years of personal financial information with the state.
Jesse Campos, a well-known community interventionist and former associate pastor, did not file F1 Personal Financial Affairs statements required by Washington state law for 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The reports allow the public to assess whether a public official may have any conflicts of interest. They're due annually on April 15 for all elected officials in Washington.
Campos' hearing with the Washington state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) is scheduled for Thursday, May 26.
A $1,000 fine is being recommended by PDC staff, as well as a requirement for Campos to file his 2020 report within 30 days of the order.
He told the Tri-City Herald on Monday that he knew he was required by law to file them.
"That was my fault. I totally forgot, or just did not do it and I ignored it," he said.
He said he plans to pay off any fines state commissioners may impose at his hearing.
Campos filed his 2021 F1 statement on May 12 — the same day the PDC sent him a notice of his hearing. Then, on Monday of this week, he filed his 2019 and 2020 statements. But only his 2020 and 2021 statements are currently viewable.
The two filings show Campos earned a salary between $60,000 and $99,999 as the executive director of the Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge in Pasco.
No real estate or financial assets were listed. He listed a business association with the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission, where he's a board director, and reported student loans of $60,000 to $99,999.
During last week's filing period, Campos was the only Pasco School Board incumbent who chose not to register to run for reelection.
All five seats on the school board are up for election this year after the district redrew its boundaries into four director districts and one at-large seat in an effort to give Latino voters better representation.
Campos said he's not running again because of a new job with the Bethel Assembly of God church in Othello.
He'll be leading a community center there, and said balancing a life in public service won't be feasible.
The lifelong Pasco resident plans to commute, but isn't ruling out moving.
___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
