WENATCHEE — “Equity and Civic Engagement” is the focus of an online panel discussion Tuesday as part of Wenatchee Valley College’s annual Stand Against Racism event, held in collaboration with YWCA North Central Washington.
Panelists will raise awareness around racial justice issues that pose barriers to civic engagement for communities of color. The panel consists of WVC employees, including: Erin Tofte, associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion; Yuritzi Lozano, College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) director, and Shandy Abrahamson, director of tribal relations. They will speak about their expertise and experiences around racial inequity/inequality, civic engagement and leadership.
This year, because of COVID-19, the annual events are being taken online. The webinar is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. using Zoom. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/2x58mku.