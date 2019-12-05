EAST WENATCHEE — Two Eastmont School District students have been diagnosed with chicken pox, prompting school officials on Thursday to send a notification to parents.
“It is strongly recommended that all children, students and staff who have not had the chicken pox disease or have not been vaccinated with two doses of the varicella vaccine get vaccinated immediately,” Superintendent Garn Christensen said in the notice. “Getting vaccinated within five days of exposure can prevent the chickenpox.”
One student is at Kenroy Elementary School and the other at Sterling Intermediate School.
Chicken pox is very contagious. Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters and then scabs. It is contagious for two days before the rash shows up. It takes 10 to 21 days to develop symptoms after being exposed.
Children who have the disease should not return to school until all the “pox” have scabbed over, which can take several weeks, Christensen said.
Some children who have had only one dose of vaccine may still get the rash, though their illness is usually milder, but they can still infect others.
Christensen said last year, the district’s vaccination rate of 95.9%. With recent changes in laws stemming from the measles outbreaks in the spring, all school districts in the state have been trying to boost vaccination rates.
Christensen said the school district worked with the Chelan-Douglas Health District on preparing the notification to parents.
For information on vaccinations, call your healthcare provider.