OMAK — The Omak School Board has invited two superintendent job finalists to return next week for a second round of interviews.
Michael Porter, currently the district’s assistant superintendent, will interview Tuesday, and Jared Hoadley, currently assistant superintendent for the Mead School District, will interview Wednesday.
The two were selected from four semi-finalists who participated in hour-long public interviews this week. As part of the process, board members received written feedback on the candidates from community members and district employees who observed the interviews.
The other two candidates were Jennifer Kindle of the Selah School District and Ryan Christoph, the current Omak Middle School principal.
The final round of interviews will include sessions with administrators, staff, students and teachers, in addition to board members. The schedule starts at 8:15 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
The public is invited to the sessions at 6:30 p.m. each day at the district office, 619 Bartlett Ave.
Porter has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree in professional development from Heritage College. He earned his superintendent certification from Washington State University. He arrived in Omak in 2013 as director of teaching and student learning, was named interim Omak Middle School principal in 2017 and assistant superintendent in 2018.
Hoadley received his master’s degree from Gonzaga University and earned both his doctorate in education and his superintendent certification from Washington State University. He has been Mead’s assistant superintendent since 2012. Before that, he was principal at Mead’s Colbert Elementary School.
Current Omak Superintendent Erik Swanson, who has been with the district since 2013, announced in August he would be leaving at the end of the school year.
Omak has about 1,600 students, with an additional 3,400 students online through Washington Virtual Academy.