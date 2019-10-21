MANSFIELD — Two Mansfield School Board incumbents are getting competition in their re-election bids this year.
Jesse Shafer, who ran unopposed in 2013 and 2015 elections, is being challenged by Justin Bowen for the Position 3 spot, and Dusty Wittig is being challenged by Julie Caille for the at-large Position 4 spot.
Caille, a parent in the district who is also a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician and has served as a classroom paraprofessional, is the only candidate who responded to a request from The Wenatchee World for information.
“I am interested in serving on the Mansfield School Board because we, as a community of stakeholders, need to invest in Mansfield schools to ensure every student is fully prepared for the next stage of their life, whether from grade to grade or after graduation,” she said. “I would bring a vision to the board as someone who has worked in an educational setting, but also as someone who has obtained national affiliation, training and connections to help provide continued review of the current financial and safety concerns all our public schools are currently facing.”
Caille’s opponent, Wittig, was elected in 2015. He is a farmer and rancher who was raised in Mansfield.