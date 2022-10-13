WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee School Board members want more information on a plan that requires all five seats to be up for election next year.
The new election cycle was adopted when members unanimously voted to replace the fully at-large election system with voter districts in June.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Katherine Thomas and Julie Norton said they’d be open to a second legal opinion on whether that means all five seats must now be on the ballot next November. Members also sought additional information about whether district counsel Danielle Marchant consulted with other law firms before telling the board elections each seat were mandatory.
“Julie [Norton] and I were elected into a four-year position,” member Katherine Thomas said at Tuesday’s board meeting, adding the district could contact the Pacifica law firm in Seattle. “I’m interested in having their perspective on us remaining in our position for the four-year terms we were elected for.”
The plan to divide the school director districts into four equally populated areas, plus one at-large position, was adopted after the board voted unanimously in April that current all at-large system could be potentially discriminatory and does not allow candidates equal chances at representation.
Thomas and Norton were elected to four-year terms set to expire in 2025.
The discussion began while the board considered possible superintendent search firms. Tuesday’s agenda did not include a planned reexamination on voting districts and member’s terms.
Both Norton and Thomas said they don’t oppose the redistricting plan itself, though they would be open to additional information about whether they could serve the remainder of their current terms instead of deciding whether to seek a seat on the board’s new configuration.
“It would cost us money to do that,” member Laura Jaecks said of seeking another legal opinion. “What is it that’s telling you we’re going to get some different answer by doing that?”
In the redistricting plan, members must live in their respective districts and Thomas resides in District 2 with fellow board members Maria Iniguez and Jaecks. With the option for an at-large member to reside anywhere in the district, two of the three (Iniguez, Jaecks and Thomas) could be reelected, but not all three.
Norton is the only current member who lives in District 1 and Board President Martin Barron is the only one who lives in District 3.
“There’s some interpretation there that I think can be interpreted differently,” Thomas said. “I think Julie [Norton] and I, as we voted for the resolution in good faith, we’re fine with that as well. I think it’s important to consider that we were elected to four-year terms by the people.”
During the conversation, Thomas brought up Washington’s 2018 Voting Rights Act rights act multiple times and said the district has not yet been found to be in violation.
The law required school districts to craft the plans within eight months of receiving 2020 census information.
“A lot of it was there’s potential for a violation,” Thomas said Tuesday. “We haven’t violated the voter’s rights act, we’re just moving in the direction of making sure that won’t happen. But I think there is leeway there for the board to explore the two of us… fulfilling our current four-year terms.”
Iniguez, the board vice president, said the plan had already been reviewed by district lawyer Danielle Marchant.
“I keep hearing that this is one attorney’s opinion,” Iniguez said Tuesday. “I think this is her area of expertise, she’s presented all of the information.”
During her remarks, Iniguez reminded the board of the previous evidence of a violation and why the plan was adopted.
“Are we doing this for the betterment of our community to imply that we are in line with the act? Or are we doing it because we don’t want to campaign again to retain our seat?” Iniguez said. “Is it about a greater purpose or is it about us personally?”
The board agreed with Barron’s suggestion that members get a legal refresher on the move and the impacts on member election.
“And then I think that if you go out for a second legal opinion, you do it after talking to your own internal counsel and you do it in conjunction with that person who is your primary legal counsel,” Barron said.
District spokesperson Diana Haglund said Thursday morning that Marchant is preparing a summary for each board member “that includes the statute, how she arrived at her opinion on the matter, and verifies the sources and outside attorneys that were consulted.”
Legal counsel is also reviewing if any “remaining actions are required by the board” in the redistricting process.
The board is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 25.