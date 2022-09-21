WENATCHEE — Have you ever watched an umpire call a borderline pitch at a youth baseball game and told those sitting around you, “I can do better” (maybe with a few choice words sprinkled in)? Well, now is your chance to prove it, big shot.

This fall, Wenatchee Valley College will host a four-week continuing education course to teach the basics of umpiring a youth baseball game to students age 18 and older. Jeff Leavitt, an umpire of 15 years and the instructor, said he hopes to address a shortage of umpires.



