WENATCHEE — Have you ever watched an umpire call a borderline pitch at a youth baseball game and told those sitting around you, “I can do better” (maybe with a few choice words sprinkled in)? Well, now is your chance to prove it, big shot.
This fall, Wenatchee Valley College will host a four-week continuing education course to teach the basics of umpiring a youth baseball game to students age 18 and older. Jeff Leavitt, an umpire of 15 years and the instructor, said he hopes to address a shortage of umpires.
“If we are not there, there are no games,” he said. “So it’s important that we have enough officials in all of the sports … so that our students who are trying to have fun and grow in these skills and maybe move on to college level or whatever, have an opportunity to play these games.”
Leavitt said the ideal candidate must be a stickler for details, should desire anonymity in a high-visibility job and have confidence in your ability.
“You’re the only person or people on the field that are advocating for the game,” he said. “It’s up to the officials to maintain the integrity of the game as fairly and evenly as possible.”
While students will learn the basic rules during the course, students should be familiar with either baseball or softball. The familiarity helps with situational awareness, Leavitt said.
The eight-session course is a mix of classroom and field experience to master on-field communication and how to officiate at home plate and the bases.
Prospective umpires also will be prepared to pass certification steps through the state and the Washington Officials Association baseball test, the equipment needed, and the other ins and outs of the game.
Leavitt said perks of the job could include travel to games outside of the area.
The course is Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Sept. 27 through Oct. 19 and costs $125. Those interested in signing up can register at wwrld.us/umpire. If you have questions, contact Leavitt at jefftheumpire@gmail.com.
Leavitt said the course is not a firm commitment to umpire in the spring.
“If you like it, and you say ‘I want to do this,’ Okay, you know what you’re getting into,” he said.
