Uncertainty as Wenatchee, Eastmont school districts consider bonds and levies

WENATCHEE — In the coming years, the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts could potentially ask residents once again for additional money for either renovation projects or general operating costs.
Raising money to cover school operating costs is relatively straight forward, and the districts have had success in the past convincing a simple majority of voters to approve a levy to fund additional resources.
Funding school construction is more complicated, and has prompted seemingly yearly discussions in the legislature about lowering a 60% requirement for school bonds. It's also led to a lawsuit currently before the state Supreme Court that could alter how school construction is funded throughout Washington.
First, the difference between bonds and levies. Levies require a simple majority approval, while construction bonds need to reach 60% approval to pass.
Levy funds go to operational costs, while bonds fund school construction or renovation. A common explainer of the difference is that "bonds are for buildings and levies are for learning."
Wenatchee's current levy expires at the end of 2025. At the April 11 school board meeting, Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle outlined when the district could go to voters to ask for a levy renewal.
Eagle said a November 2024 levy offers several benefits: high turnout in a presidential election, the potential for Eastmont to run a levy at the same time, and the option to rerun in February 2025 if the measure fails. Downsides include additional work upfront and only one chance to rerun in 2025.
If the district ran a levy in February 2025, it has a higher chance of success but would be later in the district's budgeting season.
Similarly, 2023 is the last year of Eastmont's six-year levy collection. Superintendent Becky Berg said at a March 27 board meeting that a levy, which represents around 12% of the district's annual budget, could be run in November 2024 or February 2025.
A future bond attempt in either district is bit more complex.
Lawmaker considered lowering the 60% threshold needed to pass a bond, but a potential 55% compromise did not gain traction this session. A 2019 attempt to lower the requirement to a simple majority failed to reach a two-thirds supermajority in the senate.
To lower the 60% standard, the state would need to amend the constitution and requires a supermajority vote in both the state House and Senate, and a majority of Washington voters to vote yes.
In the meantime, 21% of school bonds around Washington reached 60% in 2022, a rate of failure that led a small school district to sue in a case currently before the state Supreme Court.
When a school bond passes, the district becomes eligible for additional funds through the state's School Construction Assistance Program (SCAP), a process determined through a complex formula that factors in building age, square footage and a number of other variables.
Eastmont could have received $25 million in additional funds on their $185 million bond last year, while Wenatchee would have received $31 million in 2018.
But when both of those proposals failed, the districts lost eligibility for that money.
The 433-student Wahkiakum School District, which hasn't passed a bond in 22 years and has school facilities in disrepair, sued the state. The district argues that, like in the previous McCleary decision that resulted in an infusion of billions of dollars into the education system, Washington must fund the construction and renovation of school buildings.
The state Supreme Court heard arguments in March, and according to The Seattle Times, a decision could come this year. State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said legislators are following the case, but it's not clear how wide the scope of a ruling would be.
According to Hawkins, SCAP represents around 12.5% of the state's capital budget. The Senate's capital budget proposal, released March 20, includes nearly $600 million towards SCAP through 2025.
The state also provides additional grant funding to small, distressed and tribal schools.
Any change would take time. After the McCleary lawsuit was filed in 2007, it took more than a decade for a decision to be reached by the court and fully funded by the legislature.
Wenatchee School District spokesperson Diana Haglund said Wenatchee, and districts throughout the state, are monitoring how the Wahkiakum case could impact school funding.
"It's too early to know what implications this suit would have and the timeline for any changes depending on the court's decision," Haglund wrote in an email. "In Wenatchee, we are very much in the fact-finding phase of planning for a future bond which includes evaluating possible timelines, reviewing past project priorities, and conducting a survey and study of our current facilities."
A survey to review Wenatchee's facilities could be completed by January, with a facilities committee beginning to prioritize the needs next February.
Some of the projects included in the 2018 Wenatchee bond, like a new softball facility, have been accelerated with money coming from other funding sources.
Likewise, Eastmont has developed a "lights on, doors open" plan to prioritize short-term projects while it considers a long-term bond. District staff are reviewing why their November bond failed, and a another attempt could be run either this November or in February of next year.
"Although I believe in their argument, our facilities needs cannot wait over a decade to be funded by the state, and that is if the case is ruled in Wahkiakum's favor," said Superintendent Becky Berg. "In the meantime, we will continue to work with our community to determine a path forward for our much needed improvements."
Eastmont ran a survey this year to review why their last attempt failed, which had 868 participants. The responses included requests for increased transparency, more explanation of the projects, and a hesitancy of the $185 million asking price.
"I feel like we went too far, we should have just started with the necessities like the elementary schools that have never been updated," one respondent said. "It's important for children and staff safety."
According to Eastmont's March 27 presentation, some of the projects can be funded through federal covid funds or the maintenance budget. Rebuilding four of the district's elementary schools "should come from a future bond measure."
According to Eagle's April 11 presentation, options for a bond include running the proposal in the same year as the levy, or running it one to two years down the road.