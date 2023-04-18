 Skip to main content
Uncertainty as Wenatchee, Eastmont school districts consider bonds and levies

WENATCHEE — In the coming years, the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts could potentially ask residents once again for additional money for either renovation projects or general operating costs.

Raising money to cover school operating costs is relatively straight forward, and the districts have had success in the past convincing a simple majority of voters to approve a levy to fund additional resources.

Bill Eagle

Bill Eagle

Wenatchee School District interim superintendent
Kenroy (copy)

An example of what Kenroy Elementary could have looked like after renovations if the Eastmont School District's 2022 bond was successful.
Diana Haglund mug.jpg

Diana Haglund

Wenatchee School District spokeswoman
Becky Berg - Eastmont SD.jpeg

Becky Berg

Eastmont School District superintendent


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

