NCW — Students from kindergarten through 12th grade, their parents and other community members are invited to five virtual events next week for Computer Science Education Week.
The Apple STEM Network has partnered with the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD), NCW Tech Alliance, Nuevo Foundation, Microsoft and local school districts to offer the free events.
The events Monday through Thursday will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.
Monday: Reprogramming your future, a session discussing what it takes to start a career in graphic design. This event is intended for people 16 years and older.
Tuesday: Mystery Celebrity Hour of Code. Though the special guest is unknown, the reference to the “12’s” in the description offers a possible clue. This event is for all ages.
Wednesday: Esports family trivia night offers a competition format to learn more about the world of esports. This event is for all ages.
Thursday: Women in Tech Power Hour discusses the lack of Latina women working in technology.
Friday: A session on 2021 UpSkill-A-Thon, a month-long competition offering three $1,000 cash prizes. Attendees will be entered into drawings for gift cards. This event will take place from 12 to 12:30 p.m.
In addition to these events, students in the Wenatchee, Eastmont, Quincy, Methow Valley, Bridgeport and Moses Lake school districts will also take part in events during the school day. To learn more and to register, go to wwrld.us/tech.
