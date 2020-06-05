LEAVENWORTH — Cascade High School's virtual graduation ceremony has been rescheduled to air at 5 p.m. Saturday on the CHS 2020 Senior Celebration website at cascadesd.org/Domain/738 or at ncwlife.com. Previously it was scheduled at 8 p.m.
Commencement exercises take shape
NCW — Graduation celebrations are taking on all sorts of new forms this year to keep social distancing requirements with the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders. Some schools are still putting together events, others have a plan in place.
Here’s a list of some of high school graduation festivities planned throughout the region:
Eastmont High School: Virtual Graduation: 6-8 p.m. June 5, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com). Fireworks at 10 p.m. (Broadcast will be repeated on ncwlife.com 7 p.m. June 12, 14 and 2 p.m. June 21, and it will be posted on the district website, ehs.eastmont206.org.)
Wenatchee High School: Virtual Graduation, 8-10 p.m. June 5, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com). Fireworks at 10 p.m. (Broadcast will be repeated at 2 p.m. June 13 and 7 p.m. June 18 and 21. It also will be posted on the school website, wenatcheeschools.org/2020grad)
Cashmere High School: Virtual Graduation, 7 p.m. June 5. Link available on the district website. (It also will be broadcast on LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 at 7 p.m. June 6, 20 and 2 p.m. June 14)
Manson High School: “Golden Globe” style with a pre-recorded Senior Awards and Slideshow event at 7 p.m Friday, June 5 on social media and the district website. Then, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6, pre-recorded student speeches will be released. A Facebook Live event, showing seniors crossing the stage to receive their diplomas, will be broadcast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waterville High School: Gallery Drive (students and families in cars, driving through the community): 6:45-7:15 p.m. June 5. The route will be posted to the district’s website. Virtual graduation link shared at 7:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at the NCW Fairgrounds at 9 p.m. All spectators must remain in vehicles.
Bridgeport High School: 7 p.m. June 5, streamed live on Facebook.
Cascade High School: The virtual graduation ceremony for Cascade High School will air at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6 on the CHS 2020 Senior Celebration website at cascadesd.org/Domain/738 or at NCW Life Channel, ncwlife.com. The ceremony takes approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Graduation fireworks show is at 10 p.m. at Peshastin-Dryden football field. Spectators are asked to stay in their vehicles. Tune to 88.7 FM for music to accompany the show. For details, go to wwrld.us/36SYYOg.
(It also will be rebroadcast on LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 at 5 p.m. June 6 and 20.)
Quincy High School: Graduation Parade/Procession/Gauntlet, 1 p.m. June 6, livestreamed to watch online at ncwlife.com, LocalTel Channel 12 and Charter Channel 19. See school website for details. (It will be rebroadcast on LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 at 7 p.m. June 13 and 2 pm. June 20)
Chelan High School: Virtual Graduation with spliced video featuring students in cap and gown, baby picture, graduation photo and future plans, and student speeches. Class quote by Author Ally Condie: “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side.” Video will air between June 8 and 12. Details to come.
Brewster High School: 7 p.m. June 12, livestreamed, brewsterbears.org
WestSide High School: Virtual Graduation, 7 p.m. June 11, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com) It will be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. June 19.
This list will be updated as more details become available.