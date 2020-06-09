NCW — Fireworks, parades, banners and signs are all being called into play to help acknowledge the accomplishments of high school and college graduates, while maintaining COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Here’s a list of upcoming high school and college graduation festivities planned throughout the region:
Chelan High School: Virtual Graduation with spliced video featuring students in cap and gown, baby picture, graduation photo and future plans, and student speeches. Class quote by Author Ally Condie: “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side.” Video will air between June 8 and 12. Details to come.
WestSide High School: Virtual Graduation, 7 p.m. June 11, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com) It will be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. June 19.
Entiat High School: A drive-in or a drive-through graduation ceremony is planned for 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, depending on the COVID-19 phase for Chelan County at the time.
Brewster High School: 7 p.m. June 12, livestreamed, brewsterbears.org
Pateros High School: Livestream of ceremony at 7 p.m. June 12, followed by gallery drive at 8 p.m. with seniors and families in their cars escorted by fire and law enforcement officers. Community members invited to wave, hold signs. Parade ends at the school where students will receive diplomas. Fireworks planned at 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. Attendees asked to stay in their cars and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Wenatchee Valley College: Virtual graduation ceremonies planned June 12, 19 and 20. Derek Sheffiled will give the commencement keynote for Wenatchee and Omak campuses, with a recorded reading by American novelist and poet Gary Soto of "Oranges."
Nursing program:
- Bachelor of Science in Nursing, virtual poster session 1 p.m. June 12, followed by BSN graduate ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
- Nurse pinnings for Wenatchee and Omak campuses at 1 p.m. June 19.
Wenatchee campus: June 19: 5:30 p.m. Arts & Science students; 7 p.m. Workforce students; 8 p.m. Allied Health students
Omak Campus: 1 p.m. main graduation
This list will be updated as more details become available.
Ceremonies completed:
Eastmont High School: Virtual Graduation: 6-8 p.m. June 5, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com). Fireworks at 10 p.m. (Broadcast will be repeated on ncwlife.com 7 p.m. June 12, 14 and 2 p.m. June 21, and it will be posted on the district website, ehs.eastmont206.org.)
Wenatchee High School: Virtual Graduation, 8-10 p.m. June 5, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com). Fireworks at 10 p.m. (Broadcast will be repeated at 2 p.m. June 13 and 7 p.m. June 18 and 21. It also will be posted on the school website, wenatcheeschools.org/2020grad)
Cashmere High School: Virtual Graduation, 7 p.m. June 5. Link available on the district website. (It also will be broadcast on LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 at 7 p.m. June 6, 20 and 2 p.m. June 14)
Manson High School: “Golden Globe” style with a pre-recorded Senior Awards and Slideshow event at 7 p.m Friday, June 5 on social media and the district website. Then, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6, pre-recorded student speeches will be released. A Facebook Live event, showing seniors crossing the stage to receive their diplomas, will be broadcast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waterville High School: Gallery Drive (students and families in cars, driving through the community): 6:45-7:15 p.m. June 5. The route will be posted to the district’s website. Virtual graduation link shared at 7:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at the NCW Fairgrounds at 9 p.m. All spectators must remain in vehicles.
Bridgeport High School: 7 p.m. June 5, streamed live on Facebook.
Cascade High School: The virtual graduation ceremony for Cascade High School will air at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6 on the CHS 2020 Senior Celebration website at cascadesd.org/Domain/738 or at NCW Life Channel, ncwlife.com. The ceremony takes approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Graduation fireworks show is at 10 p.m. at Peshastin-Dryden football field. Spectators are asked to stay in their vehicles. Tune to 88.7 FM for music to accompany the show. For details, go to wwrld.us/36SYYOg.
(It also will be rebroadcast on LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 at 5 p.m. June 6 and 20.)
Quincy High School: Graduation Parade/Procession/Gauntlet, 1 p.m. June 6, livestreamed to watch online at ncwlife.com, LocalTel Channel 12 and Charter Channel 19. See school website for details. (It will be rebroadcast on LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 at 7 p.m. June 13 and 2 pm. June 20)