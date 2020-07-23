WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center's question-and-answer session with school officials about the start of school this fall, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.
"Given the ever-changing nature of this public health crisis, Wenatchee, Eastmont and Cascade School Districts have requested more time to finalize their plans before discussing with the community," said museum spokeswoman Ashley Sinner.
A new date has not yet been scheduled.
"We have received an overwhelming amount of interest from the community in this discussion and we are looking forward to hosting it as soon as the school districts are able to reschedule," she said.
Those interested in submitting questions ahead of time can still send them, she said, at info@wvmcc.org.
School officials take questions about plans for fall
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee, Eastmont and Cascade school administrators will discuss school district plans for fall and take questions from the public July 27 during a live Q&A Zoom session hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
The event starts at noon and is expected to last an hour. In addition to Zoom, the event can be accessed on the museum’s Facebook page. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing info@wvmcc.org or live through Facebook or Zoom chat.
The panelists include:
- Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon
- Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen
- Eastmont Executive Director of Elementary Education Spencer Taylor
- Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton
- Cascade Superintendent Tracey Beckendorf-Edou
For details, go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.