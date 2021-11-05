WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board races are still very tight and still too close to call.
Here’s how it stands after the updated count on Friday:
Position 4 challenger Katherine Thomas now leads incumbent Michele Sandberg by 213 votes, 6,053 to 5,840. Sandberg trailed by 16 votes after the first count Election Day.
Position 5 incumbent Julie Norton now leads challenger Miranda Skalisky 6,039 votes to 5,912. Skalisky lead on Tuesday.
Position 2 incumbent Maria Iñiguez is still leading Matt Van Bogart 6,203 votes to 5,853 votes. She has 51% of the vote and Van Bogart 48%.
Voter turnout in Chelan County was 46%, with 23,564 ballots counted as of Friday.
It appears there will be no automatic recount. According to the Secretary of State’s office in regards to mandatory recounts for non-statewide races:
A machine recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than 1/2 of 1% of the total number of votes cast for both candidates.
A manual recount is required when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 150 votes and also less than 1/4 of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates.
In the race between Thomas and Sandberg, the difference is less than 2,000 votes and the 213 vote difference is greater than ½ if 1% total, which is 60 votes.
For Norton and Skalisky, the difference between is 127 votes, so it is less than 150. That total is greater than the ¼ of 1% difference of 29 votes.
Norton was trailing by 105 votes after Tuesday’s count.
“I’m surprised and excited. It was interesting to see how it would shift in a week. I am hoping it holds. I know there is not a lot left to count,” Norton said. “I would be more pleased with a higher lead. This is a good finish.”
Iñiguez said she can breathe easier now.
“Obviously, I am very excited. I am very thankful for the voters that had confidence in me. I am humbled and glad the voters saw the difference between the opponent and myself,” Iñiguez said.
Iñiguez is the first Hispanic woman elected to the Wenatchee School Board and that fact means a lot to her.
“I cannot tell you how great that feels. I just feel so proud. It goes to people see that need in a woman of color,” Iñiguez said. “Things have been extremely challenging during this election. I experienced things that no other candidate experienced. To see the voters see that value, I could not be happier.”
