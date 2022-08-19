Purchase Access

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah judge on Friday blocked a state law banning transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports from being enforced while he considers a lawsuit by three transgender students challenging the law.

Utah's state legislature passed the law earlier this year, arguing that it would help protect athletes and ensure women were not edged out of their sport.