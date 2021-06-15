WENATCHEE — Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required for Wenatchee Valley College dorm residents this fall, according to a Tuesday news release.
The residence hall will be at full capacity for the coming school year. This past year, the residence hall remained open at 50% capacity, with no COVID-19 cases linked to the dorms. It normally has space for 75 students, but one housing pod next year will be left unoccupied in case it is needed for quarantine or isolation.
Masks will be required and physical barriers inside the hall will be in place, unless the college is advised otherwise by state and local agencies, the release stated. All gatherings will be monitored to ensure groups are limited with proper social distancing.
For application information, go to wvc.edu/ResHall.
WVC is planning a mix of online, hybrid and in-person classes this fall and is encouraging but not requiring students who don't live in the dorms to be vaccinated.