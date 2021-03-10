WENATCHEE — With teachers and staff now being vaccinated for COVID-19, Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon says full-time in-person classes could resume by mid-to-late April.
It is still a tentative plan but Gordon told the Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday that "vaccines have made a significant difference in how we’re thinking about progressing forward” and perhaps leaving the hybrid learning model now in place.
To aid the board decision, Gordon said the school district is surveying parents, staff and students (6-12 grades) about a return to full-time classes. The staff survey was sent out Monday. The parent survey is being sent out today. Students will get the survey in class next week.
Gordon wants to get 4,000 responses, which he said is two times higher than usual for similar surveys.
“We really want to make sure we’re asking some straightforward, direct questions about returning full in-person learning or continuing the hybrid learning for our school district,” he said. “We’re hoping to get a large percentage of our parents, staff and students to take this very brief survey.”
At the next board meeting on March 23, Gordon indicated he would bring the board the survey data collected along with information from state and local health officials on the best guidance moving forward.
Board member Julie Norton, who has been pushing for returning students to school for full-time instruction, encouraged the board to find reasons to open schools rather than reasons to keep schools in hybrid.
“I felt like the presentation last time was about, 'Look, this is why we can’t do it,' ” Norton said. “That’s fine if it is physically, technically not possible to do something. I want to make sure we are evaluating it because we got slapped in the face with data last week about how bad the failure rates are. Hybrid is not working.”
Board member Michele Sandberg asked how lunch would be handled, noting one of the main reasons the board chose the AM-PM schedule was to avoid bringing students together for lunch.
Gordon said students would continue with the grab-and-go sack lunch. The lunchtime would be staggered and spread out, especially outside when the weather is nice. Sandberg asked how this would affect the grouping of students now in place.
Kelly Lopez, the district's executive director of human resources, said contact tracing would be very difficult with the lunch piece and lack of grouping of students, especially at middle school and high schools. This would significantly increase the workload of the district nurses, she said.
Lopez also cautioned the board about entire classrooms being forced to go home for 14 days, due to contact tracing.
“If I test positive in a classroom with all of you and we’ve had our masks off for lunch. This is not six to eight kids but 16 to 25 kids, so it would be difficult for a teacher to keep everyone socially distanced,” Lopez said. “If I test positive, I have exposed the entire classroom. That entire classroom has to go home for 14 days.”
Board member Martin Barron said he was glad the administration will gather more information in the next two weeks, recognizing circumstances are not the same week to week.
“We’re playing a guessing game looking forward. I think we’ve been well reminded not only today but on other occasions, there is a disruption cost every time we make a transition. Thinking through that process is very important,” Barron said.
Board President Laura Jaecks said she was encouraged by the COVID numbers going down in the community although she fully expected the situation to continue to shift between now and March 23.
“It’s impossible where we will be when that meeting rolls around but it is super encouraging to see the numbers going down,” Jaecks said. “I don’t think we can come to a conclusion tonight because we don’t know what is going to come to us on March 23.”