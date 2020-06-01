VANCOUVER — Vancouver Public Schools director Mark Stoker resigned Monday after fallout from his tweet suggesting that fire hoses be used to quell demonstrators protesting police brutality against the black community.
In a letter to Superintendent Steve Webb, Stoker wrote that his continued service on the board would be "too big a distraction from the critical work needed to overcome the challenges created by these unprecedented times."
Protests and riots have erupted across the United States in the last week following the killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
Stoker on Saturday tweeted in response to a Seattle sports commentator's dismay over rioting in the city, saying "Two words: Fire Hoses!" Stoker's comment evoked the memorable and horrific images of police officers using high-pressure fire hoses against black demonstrators during the civil rights marches of the 1960s.
Stoker later apologized but added that his tweet had been misinterpreted and that his intent was not to be racist. Teachers in the district and community members called on Stoker to resign over the weekend, and his fellow school board members condemned his comments.
Stoker deleted his tweet and made his personal Twitter account private over the weekend. In a statement to The Columbian, Stoker denied there were racial undertones to his tweet, saying he meant that fire crews should extinguish the burning buildings and vehicles he'd seen in Seattle.
Some teachers in the district weren't buying it.
"With one tweet, our district became an unsafe place for my kids, and it's frustrating," said Ben Jatos, an English teacher at Fort Vancouver High School. "Then to not really apologize and feign ignorance is just as offensive."
In a statement to district employees on Monday, Superintendent Steve Webb wrote, "racism in any form is wholly inconsistent with our mission, values and beliefs."
"As the adoptive father of a multiracial family, I know this: The feelings of pain and hurt felt by many people in our community are real," Webb wrote. "We must endeavor together to work toward creating a more just and humane world. The children of our school district and community deserve nothing less."
Stoker has been on the school board since 2007. He previously served on the boards for the Vancouver School District Foundation and the I Have a Dream Foundation.