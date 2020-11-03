EAST WENATCHEE — A key Eastmont School District levy is passing with 57% voter approval.
The 4-year educational programs and operational levy needed a simple majority to pass in Tuesday’s election.
The current levy runs through December 2021 and cost $2.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation while providing the school district $10.3 million a year.
The new levy of $2.08 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022 will rise to $2.11 in 2025, but it could change depending on property values. This would provide the school district with $11 million to $12.8 million per year.
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said the passage of the levy allows the school district to create some stability in programs over the next few years.
“Anytime you look at schools, you realize they are fundamental for the health of a community. We’re slowly bringing back education on campus and we’re bringing back additional programs each week. Hopefully, we’ll return to normal or the new normal in the very near future,” Christensen said.
The Eastmont School District has been running their Maintenance and Operations, now called Educational Programs and Operational Levy, as part of the general election for the 10 years, primarily to save money on election costs.
Christensen said the school district saves $50,000 because the election costs are shared by many others in the general election.
Even though there is a pandemic and most kids are still not in school, Christensen said school districts still need the money provided by the levy. Eastmont has a 13-year commitment of service to students from kindergarten to 12th grade, he said.
The district has to maintain over 100 acres of property and over 700,000 square feet of buildings. The levy funds all extra extracurricular activities, athletics, art, music.
Any cost not covered by the state, he said, is covered by the levy such as technology, curriculum, safety, school security.
Another big piece of the levy pie comes from Local Effort Assistance funding. Passage of the levy assures the school district of approximately $2.1 million LEA funding. Christensen said the school district receives these dollars because property value in the school district does not compare to similarly-sized districts in Bellevue or Tacoma.
Even though the district has been in a growth mode for a decade, he said the area is still below the state average so the school district receives levy equalization dollars.