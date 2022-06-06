WALLA WALLA — "We're tired of marches. We're tired of vigils. We're tired of death."
Those words and many more spoke of strongly felt angst at a student protest at Walla Walla High School on Monday morning.
Organized by sophomore Quinn McLaughlin, the walkout from classrooms was planned during a flex period, a gap between classes that offers students additional time to get teacher support, to study or to finish a test.
Organizers of Monday's rally, which was not a school district-sanctioned event, wanted to use the moment to address gun violence in schools and encourage enhanced legislation on the matter, Wa-Hi Principal Ron Higgins said in a letter to parents on Friday, noting information on social media and websites has been encouraging students locally and around the country to organize via a brief school walkout.
And while he appreciated that students leading the action here planned for only a slight disruption of the school day, "a protest should disturb things a little," he said.
About 125 teens seemed to agree on Monday, gathering on a triangle of lawn adjacent to the Blue Devil Building in an orderly and civil group.
One student read the names of the shooting victims at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, reminding her audience that those fourth-graders represented the future for everyone.
The victims, from age 9-11, were taken out of America's timeline because of an unbridled passion for the Second Amendment by this country's gun owners, the speaker said.
"The slaughter of school children is not normal."
Gun violence is being blamed on mental illness and the color of the shooter's skin, one student told the crowd, and all that's given to a mass shooting much of the time is a moment of silence for the victims.
There are too many of those moments, the student said.
"Stop the brutality of the Second Amendment."
After an announcement of where students can register to vote, the group dispersed to return to class.
From his vantage point of the campus' perimeter sidewalk, Higgins said the small size of the gathering was not an indicator of the success of the protest.
"It didn't get diluted by people who just wanted to skip their flex period. The passion was there, and it was evident in the reactions."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.