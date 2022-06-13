Wenatchee
The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) has awarded more than $1 million worth of scholarships to 318 students this year.
Scholarships are sponsored by the tree fruit industry through various fundraisers, endowments and annual donations.
The majority of scholarships were awarded to renewing students. Another 100 went to new students. Students in Adams, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Hood River, Kittitas, Okanogan, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Yakima counties received scholarships this year.
WAEF scholarships are given to students whose families have ties to the tree fruit industry, specifically apples, pears and cherries. In most instances, the parents of recipients are employed in orchards and warehouses.
Here is the list of scholarship recipients from North Central Washington:
Chelan County scholarship recipients
Aaron DeJarnatt, Chelan, is the recipient of the John Daniel Gebbers Memorial Scholarship and the Van Doren Sales Scholarship. DeJarnatt is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Andrew DeJarnatt and Julie DeJarnatt.
Abdiel Barrera Mendoza, Malaga, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Barrera Mendoza is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Rosa Mendoza.
Alejandra Gil-Camacho, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Gil-Camacho is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Juan Gil-Lopez and Maria de Los Angeles Camacho.
Alondra Camarillo, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Camarillo is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Eduardo Camarillo and Ofelia Aviles.
Alvaro Medrano Melgar, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Medrano Melgar is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Mirna Indira Melgar Vega.
Amelia Brunner, Monitor, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Brunner is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Adam Brunner and Nicole Brunner.
Ana Sanchez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Hans & Lavonne van Someren Gréve Scholarship. Sanchez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Alfonso Sanchez-Camacho and Teresa Leon-Tovar.
Ana Valdovines Covarrubias, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Antles Pollen Gerri Whiteaker Memorial Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Valdovines Covarrubias is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Angel Valdovines and Elidia Covarrubias.
Anahi Ramos, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Ramos is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Fernando Ramos and Maria Padilla.
Andrea Guillen, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Guillen is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Oscar Guillen and Cira Agaton.
Andres Hernandez, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Andres Hernandez and Maria Hernandez.
Angel Nolasco, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Blue Bird, Inc./Les Moser Memorial Community Service Award Scholarship. Nolasco is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Angel Nolasco-Flores and Lilia Oropeza.
Angela Blanco, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Blanco is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Alberto Blanco and Guadalupe Sanchez.
Aranza Arroyo-Mejia, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Hans & Lavonne van Someren Gréve Scholarship. Arroyo-Mejia is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Jose Arroyo and Teresa Arroyo.
Carlos Guerrero Alverdin, Entiat, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas Scholarship and the North Valley Mechanical/Charity Rumbolz Memorial Scholarship. Guerrero Alverdin is a graduate of Entiat High School and the son of Francisco Guerrero and Soila Alverdin.
Colson Brunner, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Jim Wade Memorial Scholarship. Brunner is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of the Late Nick Brunner and Jenn Brunner.
Daniela Carvajal Macias, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Carvajal Macias is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Daniel Carvajal and Yaneth Macias.
Dorothy Espinosa, Peshastin, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Espinosa is a graduate of Cascade High School and the daughter of Armando Espinosa and Abigail Espinosa.
Eduardo Juarez Ramirez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Juarez Ramirez is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Eduardo Juarez Gonzalez and Maria Ramirez.
Eduardo Mata, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales Scholarship. Mata is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Gabriel Mata and Sanjuana Mata.
Elle Spears, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute Scholarship. Spears is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Marc Spears and Dawn Spears.
Erick Rodriguez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Rodriguez is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Jose Rodriguez and Maria Murillo.
Ericka Barboza, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Wilbur & Frankie Adams Memorial Scholarship. Barboza is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Florencio Barboza and Tereza Barboza.
Esmeralda Rivera, Chelan, is the recipient of the Larson Gross Scholarship. Rivera is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Angelica Cisneros.
Gabriela Martinez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship.Martinez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of the Late Jose Martinez and Alma Vaca.
Itzel Martinez Bautista, Chelan, is the recipient of the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship. Martinez Bautista is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Jesus Martinez Sanchez and Lucia Bautista Martinez.
Itzia Mejia, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Fernando Mejia and Monica Barragan.
Jazmine Herrera, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Herrera isa graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Luis Verduzco and Patricia Rodriguez.
Joanna Pena, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Triple G Orchards Scholarship and the Wilbur & Frankie Adams Memorial Scholarship. Pena is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jose Isabel Peña Ramirez and Maricela Peña Rodriguez.
Johan Luna, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Luna is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Roberto Barragan and Evelyn Aguiniga.
Jonathan Sarmiento, Manson, is the recipient of the Herold & Vicki Peebles Scholarship. Sarmiento is a graduate of Manson High School and the son of Heriberto Sarmiento and Irma Sarmiento.
Jorge Guerrero, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial Scholarship. Guerrero is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Socorro Herrera.
Jose Camarillo Aviles, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas Scholarship. Camarillo Aviles is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Eduardo Camarillo Quiroz and Ofelia Aviles Sandoval.
Jose Pascasio, Chelan, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Pascasio is a graduate of Manson High School and the son of Jesus Pascasio and Liliana Medina.
Juan Martinez Nieto, Dryden, is the recipient of the Howard & Helen Hauff Memorial Scholarship and the Mathison Family Scholarship. Martinez Nieto is a graduate of Cascade High School and the son of Juan Martinez and Norma Nieto.
Kadince Compton, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall Scholarship. Compton is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jason Compton and DeAnn Compton.
Karina Amaya, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Amaya is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Amanda Amaya.
Kesia Guerra, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Guerra is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Adelina Murillo Tejeda.
Kody Richards, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Chamberlin Agriculture Scholarship and the Jacquelyn Horan McDougall Memorial Scholarship. Richards is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Gregg Richards and Faith Richards.
Kyle Jackson, Chelan, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Jackson is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Anthony Jackson and Teri Jackson.
Kyler Keogh, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Tim & Kathleen Welsh Scholarship. Keogh isa graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Eric Keogh and Tammy Keogh.
Lesly Vejar, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Vejar is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Oscar Rojas and Sarai Garcia.
Lizbeth Najera Gutierrez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Najera Gutierrez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Margarito Najera and Ines Gutierrez.
Logan Hakensen, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Van Doren Sales Scholarship. Hakensen is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Lars Hakensen and Jennifer Uhlrich.
Luis Perez-Cano, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Perez-Cano is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Juan Perez and Francisca Cano.
Maria Santana Gonzalez, Manson, is the recipient of the Vicki Armbruster Peebles Scholarship. Santana Gonzalez is a graduate of Manson High School and the daughter of Felipa Gonzalez Cortez.
Mariela Barrera-Amaya, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Barrera Amaya is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Rodolfo Barrera and Maria Barrera.
Mason Renslow, Entiat, is the recipient of the Harold Grim Memorial Scholarship. Renslow is a graduate of Entiat High School and the son of Shane Renslow and Katie Renslow.
Mireya Garibay-Galvan, Chelan, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Garibay Galvan is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Noe Garibay-Garcia and Guadalupe Galvan-Barajas.
Nadia Verduzco Farias, Manson, is the recipient of the Valley Tractor Scholarship. Verduzco Farias is a graduate of Manson High School and the daughter of Oracio Verduzco Chavez and Dorna Verduzco Farias.
Nora Gutzwiler, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Gutzwiler is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jacob Gutzwiler and Michelle Gutzwiler.
Norma Castro, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Castro is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Luciano Castro and Maria Castro.
Oscar Oropeza, Cashmere, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Oropeza is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the son of Norberto Oropeza and Lady Oropeza.
Ringo Renteria, Chelan, is the recipient of the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship. Renteria is a graduate of Chelan High School and the son of Oscar Renteria and Lorena Martinez.
Rocio Sevilla Martinez, Chelan, is the recipient of the AgroFresh Scholarship, James E. Jim Loudon Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship, and the K.J. Hendershott Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship. Sevilla Martinez is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Rocio Martinez Carro.
Sandra Zapien, Monitor, is the recipient of the Susi Harris Memorial Scholarship. Zapien is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Jose Zapien and Maria Ruiz.
Sara Martinez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Foreman Fruit Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Daniel Martinez and Diana Cisneros.
Teague Duncan, Peshastin, is the recipient of the Taylor Orchards Scholarship and the TreeTop Scholarship. Duncan is a graduate of Cascade High School and the son of Ryan Duncan and Kami Duncan.
Teresa Venegas Esquibel, Manson, is the recipient of the Valent USA Scholarship. Venegas Esquibel is a graduate of Manson High School and the daughter of Victor Venegas Olivares and Martha Esquibel Loza.
Wade Dahl, Entiat, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Dahl is a graduate of Entiat High School and the son of Randy Dahl and Darcey Dahl.
Yasleni Mejia, Cashmere, is the recipient of the Bill DeWitt Memorial Scholarship and the Bob McDougall Memorial Scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Cashmere High School and the daughter of Javier Mejia and Evangelina Naranjo.
Yesli Peña-Rodriguez, Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Betty Campbell Loudon Memorial Scholarship. Peña-Rodriguez is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Jose I Peña-Ramirez and Maricela Peña-Rodriguez.
Douglas County scholarship recipients
Alexis Moreno, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Homchick Smith & Associates Scholarship. Moreno is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son Altagracia Moreno.
Angel Milan-Aguilar, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Pace International Scholarship and the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Milan-Aguilar is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Norma Milan.
Ashley Parra, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Parra is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Ramon Parra and Diana Barajas.
Ashley Rosales, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Rosales is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Audel Rosales and Xochitl De La Cruz.
Brenda Hernandez-Poblete, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Oroville & Bertha Peebles Memorial Scholarship. Hernandez-Poblete is a graduate of Chelan High School and the daughter of Alejandro Hernandez and Veronica Poblete.
Brooks Trovato, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CMI Legacy Scholarship. Trovato is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Gary Trovato and Danelle Huber.
Citlali Gonzalez-Arroyo, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Gonzalez-Arroyo is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Candelario Gonzalez and Albertina Gonzalez.
Daisy Ortiz, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the USI Scholarship. Ortiz is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jorge Ortiz and Roselia Ortiz.
Dennise Aguilar Cano, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Aguilar Cano is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the daughter of Ismael Aguilar Perez and Angelica Cano Rodriguez.
Doris Carbajal, Rock Island, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Carbajal is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Reyes Carbajal and Lourdes Carbajal.
Dulce Roman-Trejo, Brewster, is the recipient of the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Roman-Trejo is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Felipe Roman and Dulce Roman.
Federico Colin Jr., Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Dennis & Lynette Bigness Scholarship and the Moss Adams LLP - E. Peter Krier Scholarship. Colin is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the son of Imelda Lugo.
Joanna Sanchez-Avina, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northwest Farm Credit Services Scholarship. Sanchez-Avina is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jorge Sanchez and Maria Sanchez.
Josefina Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Juan Gonzalez and Anita Gonzalez.
Judith Perdomo-Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Jim Wade Memorial Scholarship. Perdomo-Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Bruce White and Laurel White.
Kannie Jimenez-Vazquez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Jimenez-Vazquez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jose Jimenez Campos and Zeila Vazquez.
Karina Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Gonzalez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Juan Gonzalez and Anita Gonzalez.
Kevin Hernandez-Ramos, Orondo, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Hernandez-Ramos is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Jose Luis Hernandez Hernandez and Candida Ramos Quintero.
Kimberly Castaneda, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the John Douglas Scholarship and the Wilbur Ellis Scholarship. Castaneda is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Rodrigo Castaneda and Esperanza Castaneda.
Liliana Medel Martinez, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Nordic Scholarship. Medel Martinez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the daughter of Juan Medel and Beatriz Martinez Marquez.
Lizeth Tostado, Rock Island, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship.Tostado is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Jose Tostado and Maria Aguilar.
Luigi Valdivia, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Valdivia is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the son of Mario Valdivia and Maria Valdivia.
Luis Trejo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Jennifer Witherbee Scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the son of Martin Trejo and Amalia Trejo.
Mauricio Negrete, Waterville, is the recipient of the Orondo Cares Scholarship and the Valley Fruit Scholarship. Negrete is a graduate of Waterville High School and the son of Alfredo Negrete and Irma Negrete.
Melissa Vela, Waterville, is the recipient of the CMI Legacy Scholarship. Vela is a graduate of Waterville High School and the daughter of Leobardo Vela Rodriguez and Maria Vela.
Mireya Lopez-Mercado, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Lopez Mercado is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Regulo Jesus Lopez and Maria Lopez Mercado.
Myrka Trejo, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Glady & Nick Legacy Award Scholarship. Trejo is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the daughter of Juan Trejo and Teresa Trejo.
Nathan Holterhoff, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Stemilt Growers Scholarship. Holterhoff is a graduate of The River Academy and the son of Paul Holterhoff and Janice Holterhoff.
Olga Murillo-Rodriguez, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Murillo-Rodriguez is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Ismael Murillo and Margarita Rodriguez.
Orlando Cervantes, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Antles Pollen/Brian Fisher Memorial Scholarship and the Valley Fruit Scholarship. Cervantes is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and the son of Jaime Cervantes and Alba Valentin.
Paul Torres Martinez, Bridgeport, is the recipient of the Scott Baker Technical Education Scholarship and the WAEF Vocational Scholarship. Torres Martinez is a graduate of Bridgeport High School and the son of Ramon Torres Casillas and Maria Martinez.
Sayda Olvera, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the CCM Scholarship. Olvera is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Misael Olvera and Maria Rodriguez.
Stephanie Garnica-Sanchez, Orondo, is the recipient of the Cider Works Farms Scholarship. Garnica-Sanchez is a graduate of Waterville High School and the daughter of Rodolfo Garnica and Maria Sanchez.
Xitlali Solano, East Wenatchee, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Solano is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Felix Solano.
Zita Bravo, Rock Island, is the recipient of the Glady & Nick Legacy Award Scholarship. Bravo is a graduate of Eastmont High School and the daughter of Benjamin Bravo and Maria Valdovinos.
Grant County scholarship recipients
Adilene Sandoval, Mattawa, is the recipient of the H.M. & Marion Gilbert Memorial Scholarship. Sandoval is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Raul Sandoval and Rosa Elena Sandoval.
Aldo Farias Ramos, Royal City, is the recipient of the Valley Fruit Scholarship. Farias Ramos is a graduate of Royal High School and the son of Angel Farias and Maria Ramos.
Alondra Rodriguez Luna, Warden, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship. Rodriguez Luna is a graduate of Warden High School and the daughter of Jesus Rodriguez and Mirasol Gonzalez.
Antonio Isiordia, Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Schlect Orchards, LLC Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Isiordia is a graduate of Ephrata High School and the son of Francisco Isiordia and Antonia Isiordia.
Blanca Mejia, Quincy, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce/Royal High School Scholarship. Mejia is a graduate of Quincy High School and the daughter of Antonio Mejia Mendoza and Natividad Birrueta.
Brynn Christensen, Royal City, is the recipient of the Apple King/Richard Keller Memorial Scholarship. Christensen is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Aaron Christensen and Kristen Christensen.
Charley Wilkinson, Warden, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Wilkinson is a graduate of Warden High School and the son of Curtis Wilkinson and Mary Wilkinson.
Citlalli Guzman, Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Guzman is a graduate of Moses Lake High School and the daughter of Adrian Olvera and Erika Guzman.
Colton Messer, Marlin, is the recipient of the H.R. Spinner Corporation Scholarship. Messer is a graduate of Odessa High School and the son of Matt Messer and Heather Messer.
Diana Hernandez, Beverly, is the recipient of the Mathison Family Scholarship. Hernandez is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Antonio Hernandez Espino and Salud Garcia Sanchez.
Francisco Martinez, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce/Royal High School Scholarship. Martinez is a graduate of Royal High School and the son of Francisco Martinez and Alma Martinez.
Isabel Corona-Campiz, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce/Royal High School Scholarship. Corona-Campiz is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Elias Corona and Maria Corona.
Ivan Moreno, Quincy, is the recipient of the Valent USA Scholarship. Moreno is a graduate of Quincy high school and the son of Rafael Moreno and Maria Carmen Moreno.
Jacky Mejia, Othello, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce/Royal High School Scholarship. Meija is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Santiago Calderon and Jaquelin Calderon.
Jaelyn Zuniga-Diaz, Ephrata, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Zuniga-Diaz is a graduate of Quincy High School and the daughter of Norma Reyes.
Jasmine Rodriguez-Lara, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Christian & Janet Schlect Scholarship. Rodriguez-Lara is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Toribio Rodriguez and Guillermina Rodriguez.
Jerry Torres, Ephrata, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Torres is a graduate of Ephrata High School and the son of Ismael Torres and Teresa Torres.
Karen Arellano-Cruz, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Brian & Irene Birdsall Scholarship. Arellano-Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Diego Arellano Velazquez and Roberta Cruz.
Karina Cruz, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Cruz is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Crispin Cruz and Silvina Martinez.
Madalyn Adams, Ephrata, is the recipient of the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute Scholarship. Adams is a graduate of Ephrata High School and the daughter of Joseph Brett Adams and Amy Adams.
Maria Armengol, Royal City, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce/Royal High School Scholarship. Armengol is a graduate of Royal High School and the daughter of Juan Armengol and Heriberta Armengol.
Nora Medina, Quincy, is the recipient of the Warren Morgan Memorial Scholarship. Medina is a graduate of Quincy High School and the daughter of Eliseo Medina and Veronica Medina.
Olivia Ramirez, Quincy, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Ramirez is a graduate of Big Bend Community College’s High School 21+ Program and the daughter of Porfirio Ramirez Lopez and Ines Ramos Lopez.
Oswaldo Perez, Quincy, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Perez is a graduate of Quincy High School and the son of Efren Perez and Kendi Rosas.
Ruby Mena Reyes, Moses Lake, is the recipient of the Washington Fruit & Produce Company Scholarship. Mena Reyes is a graduate of Moses Lake High School and the daughter of Mauricio Mena Garcia and Teresa De Jesus Reyes Rivas.
Sandra Rivera, Mattawa, is the recipient of the Allan Brothers Scholarship. Rivera is a graduate of Wahluke High School and the daughter of Jose Rivera and Jovita Guerrero.
Silvia Esparza, Quincy, is the recipient of the Double Diamond Scholarship and the John Douglas Scholarship. Esparza is a graduate of Quincy High School and the daughter of Sergio Esparza and Martha Santillan.
Victor Garibay-Alejandre, Quincy, is the recipient of the Northern Fruit/Ice Lakes Scholarship and the Jones Produce Company Scholarship. Garibay-Alejandre is a graduate of Quincy High School and the son of Luis Garibay.
Okanogan County scholarship recipients
Abram Woodward, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial Scholarship. Woodward is a graduate of Brewster High School and the son of Jesse Woodward and Jessica Woodward.
Anna McCullough, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Delmar Smith Memorial Scholarship. McCullough is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the daughter of Steven McCullough and Lisa McCullough.
Ashlyn Gonzalez-Soriano, Pateros, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship. Gonzalez-Soriano is a graduate of Pateros High School and the daughter of David Gonzalez and Silvia Gonzalez.
Elizabeth Garcia Perez, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial Scholarship and the Rubio Family Scholarship. Garcia Perez is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Lorenzo Garcia and Elia Perez.
Esteban Flores, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Doug & Helen Zahn Memorial Scholarship and the Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship. Flores is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the son of Jose Esteban and Maria Garcia.
Grant Gillespie, Okanogan, is the recipient of the Charity Rumbolz Memorial Scholarship. Gillespie is a graduate of Okanogan High School and the son of Brent Gillespie and Kari Gillespie.
Julisa Olvera, Brewster, is the recipient of the Dalton & Pamela Thomas Scholarship. Olvera is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Saimont Olvera Pedraza and Marbella Pamatz Rincon.
Kaitlyn Thornton, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Thomas K. Mathison Memorial Scholarship. Thornton is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the daughter of Geoff Thornton and Dianne Thornton.
Luisa Lucas, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial Scholarship. Lucas is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Stan Parks and Rosa Antunez.
Maria Merida, Tonasket, is the recipient of the PayneWest Insurance/Deborah Krautwurm Memorial Scholarship. Merida is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the daughter of Arquimedes Pineda and Lucia Angeles.
Melisa Corrales, Brewster, is the recipient of the Chelan Fresh Scholarship. Corrales is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Rodolfo Corrales and Maria Corrales.
Melissa Garcia, Brewster, is the recipient of the Danna Gebbers Guzman Memorial Scholarship. Garcia is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Castulo Garcia and Ernestina Garcia.
Miguel Nunez, Oroville, is the recipient of the Good Fruit Grower Scholarship. Nunez is a graduate of Oroville High School and the son of William Nunez and Luz Moreno.
Miriam Garcia, Brewster, is the recipient of the Jonathan Crane Memorial Scholarship. Garcia is a graduate of Brewster High School and the daughter of Miguel Garcia and Jessica Garcia.
Odin Finsen, Oroville, is the recipient of the Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit Scholarship, the Maldonado Family Scholarship, and the Tree Top Scholarship. Finsen is a graduate of Oroville High School and the son of Earl Allen and Kiki Allen.
Renea Taylor, Malott, is the recipient of the John Douglas Scholarship. Taylor is a graduate of Okanogan High School and the daughter of Roy Taylor and Shelly Taylor.
Shea Gamble, Brewster, is the recipient of the Crane & Crane Inc Scholarship and the Robert Prince Memorial Scholarship. Gamble is a graduate of Log Church Christian School and the daughter of Dylan Game and Tessa Gamble.
Yahir Calderon Sotelo, Tonasket, is the recipient of the Maldonado Family Scholarship. Calderon Sotelo is a graduate of Tonasket High School and the son of Ramiro Calderon and Juana Calderon Sotelo.