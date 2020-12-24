SPOKANE — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic but partly because of it, Washington’s high school seniors graduated at record rates last spring.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction reported this week the 4-year graduation rate reached 82.9% .
That’s an all-time high, and 2 percentage points higher the previous record.
“The Class of 2020 completed their senior year in a manner unlike all of the graduating classes before them,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “I’m proud of the way our educators, school staff, and families came together to support our seniors in reaching the finish line despite the challenges they faced.”
Every student group saw an increase in their 4-year graduation rate compared to 2019. Native American students and English learners saw the largest gains, with their graduation rates rising by 8.1 and 6 percentage points, respectively.
In Chelan County, Chelan High School led the way at 97%, with Manson High School not too far behind (93%), and followed by Cascade High School and Wenatchee High School (both 91.7%), Cashmere (89.8%) and Entiat (76%).
In Douglas County, Eastmont registered 91.5%, followed by Waterville (90%) and Bridgeport (86%).
Graduation rates rose partly because of relaxed standards put in place during the pandemic and the quick move to distance learning.
To help push students to graduate, the Washington State Board of Education created an emergency credit waiver program to support students who had been on track to graduate on time when the pandemic first closed schools last spring.
On the other hand, the class of 2020 was the first group required to meet the new “graduation pathway” requirement by showing that they were ready to take the next steps after high school .
OSPI and State Board of Education are analyzing how the credit waivers and graduation pathway programs impacted graduation rates. They hope to have that data available next month.
“I’m pleased to see that gaps are closing, and I believe it’s important to celebrate that progress,” Reykdal said. “However, the work can’t slow down. We will continue our focus on closing gaps and ensuring all of our students have the supports they need for graduation and beyond.”
The state’s largest district, Seattle Public Schools, had a graduation rate of 85.8%.
Wenatchee World reporter Pete O’Cain contributed to this report.