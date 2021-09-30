The Waterville Booster Club met this past Tuesday to discuss their fundraisers as well as to create a schedule for their grant application process for the current school year.
The group will be hosting their 2021 Gala at the NCW Fairgrounds on Nov. 20. The event involves a dinner as well as both a silent and live auction. The Booster Club has arranged catering as well as bar services. Over the next month, the group will work on soliciting donations for the auction. This local favorite event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The club is working to get information out regarding the Gala as well as sports sponsorship via a letter as well as on it’s soon to be released new website.
The Booster Club also discussed its annual grant program. This program has presented cash awards to teachers, coaches, and other school activities annually to help provide classrooms and programs funds that would otherwise not be available to help improve student experiences both in and out of the classroom. Grants applications are due Dec. 1 this year. The Booster Club will determine which grants will be awarded later that month, with the goal of having funds made available January 2022. Grant applications were sent to school administrators for distribution on Sept. 26.
The club also discussed other fundraiser ideas to raise funds aimed at enhancing the experiences of Waterville students and student-athletes. Ideas discussed includes a golf tournament, a cornhole tournament, Bingo, and a side-by-side poker run.
The Waterville Booster Club scheduled their next meeting Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. to continue to solidify November’s Gala preparations and to discuss other ways they can support the students of Waterville.
