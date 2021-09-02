In stark contrast to the disputes seen at other school board meetings throughout Chelan and Douglas Counties, the Waterville’s school board meeting this past week showed that our town can express disagreement surrounding the state’s masking mandates while still showing mutual respect.
Where other school districts had large groups of people showing up to school board meetings refusing to abide by Governor Jay Inslee’s indoor masking mandate and often trying to talk over school officials, Waterville Superintendent Tabitha Mires said our town did not follow suit. Instead, those in attendance were extremely respectful.
“We had two community members who joined the meeting. The only public comment that they had was thanking the board for listening to their concerns at the last meeting,” said Mires
Meanwhile, state Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner spoke with the school board about the current situation. While both strongly oppose Governor Inslee’s mandate and are concerned about the diminishing of local control, they confirmed that school districts do not have the authority to override the governor and that the law supports the governor’s right to make the mandates no matter how much they feel the governor should not have that power. On a more positive note, they also praised the school district for all the hard work they did to get students back into in-person learning so early last year.
“The message that they had was we just need to realize that the place to voice those frustrations isn’t at local schools,” said Mires.
Despite the early results of the masking fight not being what some in our community wanted, Mrs. Mires is thankful that those in our town were able to maintain respect while expressing their disagreement.
“A huge thank you to the two representatives who were able to come out and be in-person to our meeting to thank the board for all of their hard work keeping kids and staff in school safely and to continue to advocate for local control. I think that’s really a benefit," Mires said.
