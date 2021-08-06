WENATCHEE — Election results remained unchanged in Wenatchee and Eastmont school board races after Friday's counting of more primary ballots.
There are an estimated 91 ballots still yet to count in Chelan County and 70 ballots left in Douglas County. The election will be certified on Aug. 17. The top two vote-getters in each race advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
The Wenatchee School Board race for Position 4 is still tight with incumbent Michele Sandberg trailing challenger Kathrine Thomas heading to the general election. Sandberg trails by just 157 votes.
Wenatchee School Board Position 2 incumbent Maria Iñiguez continues to lead challenger Matt Van Bogart with Iñiguez capturing 45% of the vote to 34% for Van Bogart.
Julie Norton, Wenatchee School Board Position #5 incumbent, continues lead with 45% of the vote to 29% for Miranda Skalisky.
In East Wenatchee, Eastmont School Board Director 3 challenger Jason Heinz continues to lead longtime incumbent Annette Eggers by a comfortable margin, 61% to 34%.
The Eastmont Director 4 at-large race is still a close one between newcomers Joy Dawe and John “Stew” Steward. Dawe leads Steward by 16 votes.
In Lake Chelan School Board District 1, Cole Soreano was tops with 46% of the vote. But there was a change in the second candidate making it to the general election.
After the Aug. 3 primary, Brooke Isaak, who had withdrawn from the race, was leading for the second spot in on the general election ballot over Stephanie Fuller. But after the Friday count, Fuller has a 43-vote lead over Isaak.
