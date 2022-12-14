WENATCHEE — Both the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts reorganized this week, electing members to serve in leadership positions.
During their meeting Monday evening, the Eastmont School Board selected member Cindy Wright to Serve as board president, Meaghan Vibbert to serve as board vice president, Jason Heinz to serve as the representative to Washington State School Directors Association and Whitney Smith to serve as the legislative representative. Smith previously served as the board president.
In Wenatchee, Maria Iñiguez was selected to serve as board president, Julie Norton to serve as board vice president, Katherine Thomas to serve as the WASDA representative and Thomas and Martin Barron to serve on the district’s policy committee. Iñiguez previously served as the board vice president.
Wenatchee also established a two-member budget committee that will ultimately report back to the board. Newly elected board president Iñiguez appointed Barron and Laura Jaecks to serve on the board.
Neither board will meet again in December, with meetings scheduled to resume in January.
