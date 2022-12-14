WENATCHEE — Both the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts reorganized this week, electing members to serve in leadership positions.

During their meeting Monday evening, the Eastmont School Board selected member Cindy Wright to Serve as board president, Meaghan Vibbert to serve as board vice president, Jason Heinz to serve as the representative to Washington State School Directors Association and Whitney Smith to serve as the legislative representative. Smith previously served as the board president.



