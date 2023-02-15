WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts will receive over $100,000 each as part of a settlement against Juul and investor Altria for the rise in nicotine use among teens.

Wenatchee schools recently received preliminary notice they will receive between $145,000 and $156,000, according to district spokesperson Diana Haglund. Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg said the district will receive between $103,00 and $110,000. After legal fees and costs, the districts will receive less.



