WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts will receive over $100,000 each as part of a settlement against Juul and investor Altria for the rise in nicotine use among teens.
Wenatchee schools recently received preliminary notice they will receive between $145,000 and $156,000, according to district spokesperson Diana Haglund. Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg said the district will receive between $103,00 and $110,000. After legal fees and costs, the districts will receive less.
The districts will receive about half of the funds this year and the remaining amount over the next four years. In December, Juul agreed to pay $1.2 billion in lawsuit settlements.
“While there is no restriction on how the funding can be used we intended to spend a portion on drug and alcohol prevention and student safety,” Haglund said.
Eastmont has a similar plan with the funding.
"We have not yet determined how to use the funds, (or even what our need proceeds will be), but we will try to use them to educate about, and prevent, usage of vaping devices by our students," Berg said.
When Wenatchee joined the lawsuit last May, then-Superintendent Paul Gordon described the struggles of nicotine use at both the middle and high school levels and detecting the easily concealable vaping devices.
“This is a constant battle. This has been a constant battle for years,” Gordon said during a May 24 board meeting. “This is not something new. So this lawsuit looks to hold Juul accountable.”
Juul’s e-cigarette products were briefly banned last June by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, though they are now back on the market. Haglund said Tuesday morning their use remains prevalent among young people.
“To address this growing concern we embed vape prevention into our healthy living classes, and leverage prevention and intervention staff and school resource officers to help lead building-based efforts,” Haglund said.
Some Wenatchee schools have considered vape-detecting systems in bathrooms. Haglund said Wenatchee is also a partner with TOGETHER!, an organization that “supports vaping prevention information and resources for students and families.”
Wenatchee was represented on a pro bono basis by the Stevens Clay law firm, which agreed to represent several Washington school districts. When Wenatchee joined last spring, around 600 school districts in about 30 states had joined.
“WSD’s participation in this litigation significantly increased awareness among youth and adults about the dangers of vaping,” Haglund said. “WSD’s efforts (and those from the other school districts) signify a historic accomplishment for school districts and, more importantly, young people harmed by vaping.”
