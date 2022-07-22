WENATCHEE — Construction could begin next spring on renovations that will further transform the site of Pinnacles Prep Charter School.
The renovation includes adding more learning space for students and a kitchen at the city's community center, where the school is.
The Wenatchee City Council approved a contract on July 14 with Cascade Central Construction, based in Wenatchee, for the $2.1 million project. The approval came after the contract bid a second time, as the first round resulted in no submissions.
The project is funded through a $2.5 million grant from the state Department of Commerce the city secured for the facility at 504 S. Chelan Ave.
Construction is broken up into two phases, 1.5 A and 1.5 B, and includes four additional learning spaces in the campus’ “great hall,” a new entrance, the construction of a commercial kitchen and a maker space lab.
The first phase includes the additional learning space and entrance funded through the Department of Commerce grant. The second phase, which consists of the kitchen, a cafeteria and a maker space lab, will be funded by Pinnacles Prep, City of Wenatchee Facilities Manager Elisa Schafer told the council during the meeting.
Earlier this year, the council extended the Pinnacles Prep lease an additional six years through 2033. The school is managing the Wenatchee Community Center campus under a lease agreement with the city.
Wenatchee also selected The DOH Associates as the design consultant for the project. The city expected to pay around $120,000 on design services for the project.
Rick Wray, a co-founder of Pinnacles Prep and the board president, said preconstruction meetings will begin in August and the project could get underway in the spring, with the first phase completed by “late summer or early fall of 2023.”
“The improvements we’re looking to make are going to bring us one step closer to helping us achieve what we’ve always seen as a community learning service model,” Wray said. “So not only finalizing a facility that’s for kids during the school day but enhancing a facility that can be used by community partners and the neighborhood in the evenings, weekends and summertime.”
Initial plans also included constructing a high school building on the current site’s parking lot, though alternative options are now being considered.
"With the extremely high cost of construction in the Wenatchee Valley the school's facility committee has been forced to look beyond our original vision of building a high school wing on the Community Center campus," Wray said. "As alternatives, we've begun exploring other options, such as a hybrid approach of building a smaller footprint at the Community Center and then partnering with other educational entities for additional space, or possibly seeking a partnership in the community that would allow us to offer all of our high school programming off site. The committee plans to have a viable solution in place by this fall."
Wray said any funding for the high school project, phase 2.0, would come from secured loans and “per pupil” state revenue the school receives.
“We’ve got a full-time development committee that is always grant writing and looking to help fundraise to supplement any loans we may need, as well as that per pupil well,” Wray said. “None of this state money will be going towards 2.0, and at this point, we don’t have any plans to go after additional capital grant dollars for the project.”
As the school begins its second year of operation, it has grown to include sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. On Monday, the seventh and eighth grades had waiting lists for enrollment, while the eighth grade had one remaining opening.