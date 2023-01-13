WENATCHEE — What could a future school bond in Wenatchee look like? That’s one of the questions the Wenatchee School District looks to answer following a meeting to discuss planning.
However, the underlying challenge to convince 60% of voters in a district to support a potentially decades-long school facility improvement plan has caused some lawmakers in recent years to consider lowering the threshold needed for approval.
The Dec. 12 discussion during a school board workshop centered around what a bond could, not necessarily would, look like. Several more steps, decisions and approvals would be needed by the board before a ballot ever reached voters in the district.
A presentation from Trevor Carlson, a managing director at the financial firm Piper Sandler, which has served as the district's bond underwriter, to the board showed the work that’s needed in the process, along with different generic scenarios board members could choose from.
Concrete steps for bond planning begin about a year before the polls close on election night. Under the timeline for a February 2024 vote, a facilities committee would spend February through July of this year analyzing the project and conducting community outreach.
From there, in July and August the committee would finalize the scope of the projects and the board would finalize plans by the end of September. In October and November, the board would potentially adopt a bond election resolution, review bond explanatory statements and appoint pro and con committee members.
The presentation showed the challenges Wenatchee has passing school bonds, with only two of the district’s eight attempts since 1996 passing. Part of the difficulty is a supermajority requirement for bonds, something Wenatchee and other school districts across the state have struggled to reach.
Only 51% of voters in Eastmont last November approved of the district's $185 million bond, which coupled with state funds, would have funded over $200 million in school renovations.
In recent years, the legislature has made unsuccessful attempts to lower the 60% requirement. In 2019, 28 state senators voted to lower the threshold to a simple majority, compared to 21 who voted against it, but the vote failed to reach the two-thirds needed for approval. An attempt last session did not make it out of committee in the Senate.
At a special board meeting in November state Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, one of the 21 senators who voted against the 2019 bill, discussed the potential of the bill returning during the 2023 session.
"I don't support it. I know that Wenatchee really needs its bonds to pass, as do a lot of communities," Hawkins told the Wenatchee school board in November. "But, the difference I see between the bonds and the levies is the levies is that short-term tax whereas bonds encumber residents with their property taxes over decades. As so I think that there should be some sort of higher threshold."
Hawkins said underlying factors, such as the size or the timing, could be factors in a bond failing.
An April 2018 bond attempt would have paid for significant renovations to Wenatchee High School, though only 57% of voters approved the plan. After the $120 million bond failed, district officials planned to convene a citizens’ panel in February 2020 to review the failed bond and discuss a possible attempt in the future, but the pandemic halted the process.
This work would likely start from square one.
“It’s potentially useful, but this has to be a fresh start,” then-board president Martin Barron said in December regarding the steps after 2019, in response to a question from board member Julie Norton.
Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levies, which only need a simple majority to pass, have found more success in Wenatchee, with all 11 attempts since 1991 passing. These votes, though, collect money on a smaller scale. The successful February 2021 levy, which received 63.18% approval, raised $12 million in its first year and will raise about $13 million in the fourth and final year.
At the November meeting, Hawkins explained the difference.
"The way that I like to describe, as you probably know, is levies are for learning and bonds are for buildings," Hawkins told Wenatchee board members in November.
Since the 2018 bond attempt, the assessed value of the Wenatchee School District has increased by nearly $3 billion from $4.3 billion to a forecasted $7.2 billion in 2023. Since the last successful bond in 2014, the assessed value has increased by almost $4 billion.
A potential overhaul of district leadership and decision-makers could also alter the plans and timeline.
Board member Laura Jaecks said the district’s ongoing superintendent search and the potential for five new board members to be elected this fall could impact the planning. Jaecks said once a superintendent is in place in July, it could be the right time to ramp up a facilities committee that examines district facilities, which could work and present to those who sit on the board after November.
Across the river, Eastmont has begun to explore why its bond failed to reach 60% approval in the November election. The district has also started to develop a plan for school upgrades while it considers the possibility of a bond in the future.