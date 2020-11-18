WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District will delay the return of third- to fifth-graders to classrooms as COVID-19 rates in Chelan County rose to over 600 cases per 100,000.
The district acted after consulting with the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Currently, only preschool-to-second grade are coming to school for hybrid learning in the Wenatchee School District.
Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said the rising COVID rates were not the only factor in the decision.
“It’s how the community COVID is impacting our staff,” Gordon said. “We have roughly 67% of staff living within the Wenatchee boundaries so obviously a high infection rate within Chelan County is going to impact us as well.”
Gordon said he is trying to make sure the district can maintain staffing at a level in which it can continue its preschool-to-second grade and the staffing for their students furthest from educational justice, or those farthest from having their needs met in a particular situation.
“That third metric was the number of staff members being impacted due to COVID, either having a positive test or exposure which will require 14-to-24 days of being out of commission,” Gordon said.
On Monday, Gordon said he met with representatives of Chelan-Douglas Health District, Dr. Malcom Butler, Dr. Peter Hauck, and Administrator Nate Weed.
Ultimately, since Chelan County is in Phase 2, the decision comes back to the district, Gordon said, on bringing more students back to school.
“We’re trying to make sure we make the best decision for our roughly 8,000 students and over 1,000 staff members, parents, and community in trying to move us forward,” Gordon said. “The long game is we want our kids back in school. We didn’t want to bring in more students which would then negatively impact those who are already in our schools and have to push everybody online.”
The Health District’s basic recommendation to the school district was to stay the course but don’t add more students to increase the potential risk of exposure to those currently in school, said Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson.
Hagland said the school district also has a reopening committee of teachers and staff from across the district.
“We really spent all day Monday reflecting on how the last two weeks of having our PreK-2 students in the classroom went from an operations and safety standpoint,” Haglund said. “We also had an opportunity to reflect and hear from teachers on how it was going and about any concerns. They were very much part of our decision-making process.”
Initial plans were to bring back third-to-fifth grade students after Thanksgiving for hybrid learning. Gordon said medical experts were worried about Thanksgiving, winter break for college students coming home and more social gatherings in homes.
“Those are big moments that we need to see what happens within our community,” Gordon said.
In his most recent update to the community, Dr. Butler talked about the correlation between Halloween and seeing a spike in COVID cases shortly after Halloween.
“They are drawing a conclusion that Thanksgiving is also an opportunity where people would gather not just over a day or two but over a four-day holiday," Haglund said. "That was a cause for concern that was expressed to us in terms of bringing kids back right after Thanksgiving vacation.”
In terms of triggers for bringing more kids back to school, Gordon said it won’t simply be lower COVID rates. It will depend on multiple factors, including: Do they have the staff to staff the schools? Bus drivers to drive the buses? Custodians to clean and maintain the facilities?
“Our staff is what makes our schools open and close every day. That will really be the guiding factor," Gordon said. "It’s all interrelated. The amount of COVID within the community is impacting our staff which impacts our ability to add more grade levels to our reopening plans or bringing them back for in-person learning.”