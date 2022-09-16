220507-newslocal-titleixcomplaint 06.jpg
Buy Now

A Wenatchee High School softball player sheds her sweatshirt outside the dugout at their home field at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee on April 26.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — With money set aside for a future softball field, the Wenatchee School Board is now asking: cash or credit?

The school district continues planning for the facilities at Wenatchee High School, with board members this week considering potential long-term financing options for the project rather than paying for it up front.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?