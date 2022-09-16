WENATCHEE — With money set aside for a future softball field, the Wenatchee School Board is now asking: cash or credit?
The school district continues planning for the facilities at Wenatchee High School, with board members this week considering potential long-term financing options for the project rather than paying for it up front.
The options have no impact on the construction timeline, which could begin as soon as the district receives final approval of the plan.
“We want to be ready when we hear from the Office of Civil Rights,” Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said during Tuesday’s board meeting, adding he had corresponded with OCR earlier in the day.
The stark differences in facilities between the school’s baseball and softball teams led to a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, which the district settled through a voluntary resolution agreement.
In August, the board designated $4 million from the general fund reserve to pay for the new fields and other upgrades. Rather than funding the project fully off of reserves, on Tuesday the board reviewed three financing options of five, 10 and 15 years prepared by Piper Sandler.
The financing plans would add interest and other costs to the project, according to the presentation.
The five-year plan could be financed at an interest rate of 2.85%. The annual payment would be $884,400 and the total cost would be $4.4 million.
The 10-year plan could be financed at a 3% interest rate, which would make the annual payment $477,000 and a total cost of $4.77 million.
The 15-year plan could be financed at a rate of 3.15%, which would include an annual payment of $339,000 and a total cost of $5.17 million.
If the board opts to finance the project, a public hearing would need to be held for the proposal.
While the board considers how to pay for it, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights continues to review Wenatchee’s recently submitted revised proposal for the project.
“I’m eager for a response that will allow us to move forward with the plans for a new facility,” Eagle said Tuesday night. “I will keep you posted as we hear back from OCR.”
The timeline for the facilities' construction remains dependent on OCR feedback. Wenatchee identified two locations for the field on the school’s campus: the baseball field near the track or the practice football field.
Both possible plans are estimated to cost between $4 and $5 million, though this could change.
If the total cost exceeds the $4 million set aside, board members would need to consider designating additional funding for the project.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone