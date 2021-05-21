WENATCHEE — Every Wenatchee and Eastmont school board post has at least three contenders as candidate filing week wrapped up Friday.
In the Wenatchee School District:
- Position 2 incumbent Maria Iñiguez, who was appointed in January 2020, is being challenged by Tina Irvine and Matt Van Bogart.
- Position 4 incumbent Dr. Michele Sandberg, who is completing her first four-year term after being elected in 2017, is being challenged by Katherine Thomas, Jennifer Brandt and Joel Martin.
- Position 5 incumbent Julie Norton, who also was appointed in January 2020, is being challenged by Miranda Skalisky and Arlette Lopez Rodriguez.
In the Eastmont School District:
- Director 3 incumbent Annette Eggers, who has served on the school board since 2005, is being challenged by Jason Heinz and Rama Mohr.
- Director 4 “at large” incumbent Dave Piepel, who was first elected in 2017, is being challenged by Cheryl Baziak, John “Stew” Steward Jr. and Joy Dawe.
The filing deadline for candidates was 4 p.m. Friday. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 3.
If more than two candidates are running for a position, the top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. If just two candidates are running, those two candidates automatically move to the Nov. 2 general election.