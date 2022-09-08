NCW — Students in the Wenatchee Valley and other districts throughout the region can still eat for free during the 2022-2023 school year, something that has disappeared from some schools across the country.
In response to COVID-19, the federal government provided funding for all students in K-12 schools for free breakfast and lunch, regardless of income level.
This default qualification, however, is gone. Now, schools and districts can qualify for reimbursement through the U.S. Department of Education’s Community Eligibility Provision program if 62.5% of the students are either low-income or at risk of hunger. Schools and districts qualify for partial reimbursement if at least 40% of students meet this threshold.
The state Legislature allocated resources during the 2022 session to cover the difference for schools that fall between the 40% and 62.5% marks.
Once a school or district qualifies and is approved for the program, it remains eligible for four years.
According to The Seattle Times, around half of students in the state still qualify for free meals since their districts or individual schools qualify. Of the 29 individual school districts in the North Central Educational Service District, 18 districts meet the 40% eligibility requirement, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Eastmont and Wenatchee have qualified for the CEP program as a district, meaning students still eat for free. Families in Wenatchee and Eastmont can request refunds for any unused balance on school lunch accounts by contacting the nutrition services departments in their district.
