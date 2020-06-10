WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Eastmont schools are saying farewell to 28 administrators, teachers and staff members.
A virtual retirement celebration for 14 Wenatchee school staff members was held Tuesday, at the start of the regular board meeting.
The list includes a mix of administrators, teachers and staff members, some who started in the 1980s.
“We’ll be celebrating our retirees with a series of video messages from district administrators recognizing each of the retirees,” said district spokeswoman Diana Haglund, in deference to the social distancing guidelines as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns that are still in place.
“Commemorative clocks will be available for retirees to pick up at the district office. We’re disappointed that we can’t celebrate our retiring staff in the same fashion we normally would with an in-person reception, but what hasn’t changed is our level of appreciation for their service,” she said.
Here is the list, including their years of service:
- Kris Cameron, WenEA president, 1993-2020
- Jon DeJong, deputy superintendent, 1984-2020
- Laurie Card-Roley, second-grade teacher, 2003-2020
- Patrice Dahlin, reading/language arts teacher, 2003-2020
- Ron Eksten, senior high lead custodian, 2002-2020
- Catherine Ingram, speech-language pathologist, 2008-2020
- Honora Haines-Black, preschool teacher, 2004-2020
- Thera Judd, nutrition services associate, 1990-2020
- Larry Mayfield, executive director of business and finance, 2018-2020
- Leslie McRae, special education teacher, 1987-2020
- Lisa Pattison, second-grade teacher, 1999-2020
- Brice Shipowick, psychologist, 1993-2020
- Kevin Skalisky, social studies teacher, 1982-2020
- Dennis Tronson, health and fitness teacher, 1988-2020
Eastmont’s 14 retirees have education careers ranging from 41 to eight years. Each building has been planning its own celebration, including virtual events and drive-by parades.
Eastmont’s retirees, with their total years in education, include:
- Beverly Brown, speech/language pathologist, 35 years
- Donise Dubruille, teacher, 13 years
- Dawn Fisher, teacher,
- 9 years
- Janna Goehner, teacher, 22 years
- Sheila Kane, teacher,
- 30 years
- Julie Kuntz, teacher,
- 32 years
- Cindi Lolos, teacher,
- 30 years
- Deborah Winter, teacher, 16 years
- John Betzing, teacher,
- 21 years
- Cassie Shane, paraeducator 19 years
- Vicki Smith, paraeducator, 8 years
- Faye Tanner, paraeducator, 25 years
- Nancy Turner, paraeducator, 21 years
- Ken Fulkerson, administrator, 41 years