WENATCHEE — Citing concerns over growing gang-related activity, Wenatchee Valley school districts on Monday will begin prohibiting certain clothing and items associated with gangs.

“We have reached a point where it is believed that the level of gang activity threatens the safety and well-being of our students while at school,” the Wenatchee School District said in a news release Friday.

The Eastmont School District issued a similar news release Friday and announced it is expanding its list of banned clothing and accessories “in order to keep all students safe.”

“We realize some of the newly identified clothing items below are worn by students not involved in gang related behaviors,” Superintendent Garn Christensen said in the news release co-authored by East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson.

The statement continued, “However, in order to keep all students safe we are putting these restrictions in place for the remainder of this school year to clearly communicate symbols of membership in, or support of, a gang is viewed as a form of intimidation and will not be permitted at school.

“Appropriate disciplinary action may be taken including suspensions and/or expulsions and arrests when gang related behaviors occur.”

Each district released similar lists of banned items, including some professional sports teams apparel, clothing or items with the numbers 13 or 14, and “color blocking,” or the wearing of one color.

Wenatchee’s list also banned symbology related to hate groups, like the Ku Klux Klan, Proud Boys and Patriot Front.

Complete lists of the Wenatchee School District’s banned items can be found at wwrld.us/wenatcheelist. Eastmont’s complete list can be found at wwrld.us/Eastmontlist.

Chief Johnson in an interview said gang activity among juveniles in their early teens has risen sharply in the past six months.

He noted that one gang has long been the most prominent gang in the area and a rival gang has historically had few members locally. But that balance is changing, he said.



