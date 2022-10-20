220824-newslocal-backtoschool 03.JPG (copy)
First-grade teacher Sharon Hoffman, right, leads her students in a dance as they count to 100 during the first day of school at Lee Elementary in East Wenatchee in August.

NCW — A little over a month into the new school year, the two largest districts in the Wenatchee Valley have more students than initially expected.

According to Eastmont’s student enrollment report, the district has 5,888 students. That figure includes the district’s Alternative Learning program and is an increase of 62 students over October 2021 when Eastmont had 5,826 students.



