NCW — A little over a month into the new school year, the two largest districts in the Wenatchee Valley have more students than initially expected.
According to Eastmont’s student enrollment report, the district has 5,888 students. That figure includes the district’s Alternative Learning program and is an increase of 62 students over October 2021 when Eastmont had 5,826 students.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton said the district “historically has projected conservatively” when crafting enrollment projections and crafting a budget. An increase in enrollment could come from students moving to the area or transferring to the district, or coming from another program.
“Our growth was highest in the elementary ages, particularly in (first and second grades)” Charlton wrote in an email. “It could be possible some families who chose to keep students home during the pandemic are deciding to enroll their students a year or two later than typical kindergarten enrollment.”
Eastmont reported a full-time equivalent (FTE) count of 5,744.33 in October, just over 100 FTE higher than the district budgeted. The K-12 enrollment is nearly 80 FTE higher than budgeted, while the Alternative Learning program enrollment is about 29 FTE higher than expected.
“The 108.23 FTE would positively impact the budget if the amount of students remained constant through the year,” Charlton wrote. “Additional instructional materials, equipment, technology and, in some cases, staffing may be needed as a result if one school or grade level is impacted by the additional student arrivals.”
In Wenatchee, the district has a headcount of 7,430 and an FTE of 7,241. Both figures include the district’s Running Start and Open Doors programs, which allow students to either earn college credits or complete their high school diploma after dropping out.
Last year around this time, Wenatchee had a headcount of 7,519, a decline of 89 students. The district is up 95 FTE from initial projections for the current school year, though.
Wenatchee spokesperson Diana Haglund said enrollment tends to fluxuate during the first several months of the school year.
“Based on our current enrollments we are not seeing any particular school or area that accounts for the increase in what was projected, rather minor we would attribute the increase to a return to 'normal' operations,” Haglund wrote in an email.
Haglund said while the increased enrollment is a positive, "there will be little impact on the budget."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone