WENATCHEE — For Max Meier, the Wenatchee Internet Academy has proven to be the educational home family long sought.

His dad, Denton, told the Wenatchee School Board the online school "has been amazing, it's the only thing that has worked." In Max's words to the board, the WIA "is the only school that really did work for me."



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?