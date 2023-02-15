WENATCHEE — For Max Meier, the Wenatchee Internet Academy has proven to be the educational home family long sought.
His dad, Denton, told the Wenatchee School Board the online school "has been amazing, it's the only thing that has worked." In Max's words to the board, the WIA "is the only school that really did work for me."
"My teacher Ms. Brown is really amazing, and I just really, really like it," Max told the board Tuesday night.
Max and his family came to the board meeting Tuesday night as educators pleaded their case to preserve the WIA, a day after the district unveiled plans that could either eliminate the school or reduce staffing.
"We are seriously invested in the big six goals WSD has chosen for our students, and our students in the middle school program at WIA are getting ready for algebra," WIA teacher Jessie Sagerser told the board Tuesday. "This progress has been shown by over 75% of our students, exceeding their i-Ready growth goals, and over 50% of our students demonstrating more than a year of growth in just the first half of this year so far."
Max's teacher, Tina Nicpan-Brown, outlined what a school day at the WIA looks like, and the benefits of the alternative structure. According to Nicpan-Brown, 42% of families say they attend the WIA because of "high levels of anxiety or social impairments."
While several presenters noted the difference the school makes, they also remained unconvinced of the benefit of continuing to operate the WIA.
Jake Quilter, a district mechanic who said he has three children currently enrolled in the district, said he appreciated the district's transparency in the process.
"I appreciate, very much, your advocation for your son," Quilter said, referring to Max and his parents, adding he could sympathize since one of his children has faced struggles in the school system. "However, he has been able to be successful in the mainstream with supports that are in place by the district."
Quilter said in his time in the district, there have been four staffing reductions "that have all come because of financial irresponsibility."
"There are numerous children who would benefit from those teachers, we could have a classroom of 30 instead of a classroom of three," he said, adding the district could explore expanding the Valley Academy of Learning to fit the needs of students who would benefit from an alternative path.
Wenatchee Education Association President Monika Christensen told the board she also appreciates the transparency the district has shown during the process.
While it may have a big impact on those who attend, the WIA is a small portion of the district's budgetary woes. The $330,000 deficit the school operates at accounts for 4% of the minimum $8 million in budget reductions needed over the next two years.
All three budget scenarios laid out Monday would eliminate at least five administrator positions, over 40 certified staff positions and more than 25 classified staff positions over the next two years. Each scenario would result in at least 8% staffing cuts across the district.
If the WIA was discontinued, as is proposed in scenario one, eliminating the five teacher positions at the school would be 6.6% of the 75 positions minimum the district needs to cut. At the high end, the district plans to slash over 80 positions in scenario three.
All three budget scenarios include $1 million in budget cuts through reductions in material, supply and operating costs, contracted services and “timesheeting.”
The board will likely select a budget scenario and decide the fate of the WIA at its Feb. 28 meeting.
Before then, the three superintendent finalists announced Monday will visit the district on Feb. 21, 23 and 27 to make their case to board members, staff and the community.